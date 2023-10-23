FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe to host open MRI for cardiac imaging symposium at ESCR-ESTI 2023

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is delighted to be hosting an educational session discussing cardiac open MRI at the upcoming ESCR-ESTI congress.

Jointly hosted by the European Societies of Cardiovascular Radiology and Thoracic Imaging, the event is taking place in Berlin from the 26th to the 28th of October, and features an educational and scientific programme that will explore the synergies between these fields. Fujifilm is excited to be contributing to the discussion with an exclusive lunch symposium entitled ‘Open your heart to cardiac MRI’.

The symposium will examine cardiac imaging using open MRI, with insights from two leading experts, followed by an open discussion and knowledge exchange. Prof. Jürgen Biederer from University Hospital Heidelberg will highlight the patient benefits of open scanners, while Dr. Marlon Olimulder from Saxenburgh Medical Center will introduce cardiac imaging practice with open MRI. The symposium will take place on the 28th of October in Room 2, from 12:10-13:10 CEST. Capacity is limited, so register now to secure a place and make the most of this exciting opportunity.

About FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, headquartered in Ratingen, Germany, is a leading supplier of innovative medical imaging systems that provide comprehensive diagnostic solutions for a wide range of applications. Its complete and integrated portfolio of products and services includes ultrasound, clinical MRI, CT, mammography and healthcare IT platforms, as well as radiology, endoscopy and IVD for human and veterinary use. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe combines state-of-the-art devices with AI technologies and advanced image processing techniques to help improve patient care. As healthcare settings continue to embrace the integration of diagnostic hardware and predictive analytics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is with them every step of the way, taking on the challenge together.