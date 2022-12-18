Survey: Around a quarter of adults in England were obese in 2021

Dec 18 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

Around a quarter of adults in England were obese in 2021, according to the latest Health Survey for England.

Survey: Around a quarter of adults in England were obese in 2021

Image Credit: NHS Digital

The report also found that around half of adults (49%) drank alcohol at least once a week, and about one in eight (12%) were current cigarette smokers.  

Related Stories

Published by NHS Digital, the Health Survey for England, 2021 reports on the nation’s health and surveyed 5,880 adults about a variety of topics including cigarette smoking, e-cigarette use and alcohol consumption.

For most of 2021, interviews were carried out by telephone, rather than in person because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. As a result of these changes in data collection, findings from 2021 are not directly comparable with those from previous years. 

Obesity: 

Figures for 2021 show that 26% of adults in England were obese - with obesity increasing with age from 8% of adults aged 16-24 to 32% of those aged 65-74. 

Obesity prevalence was lowest among adults living in the least deprived areas (20%) and highest in the most deprived areas (34%). 

11% of adults who were obese reported that they had received a diagnosis of diabetes from a doctor, compared with 5% of overweight adults and 3% of those who were neither overweight nor obese.   

A higher proportion of men were either overweight or obese (69%) compared with women (59%). 

Smoking:  

12% of adults were current cigarette smokers. Two-thirds of adults (66%) had never regularly smoked. More men (13%) than women (10%) reported that they currently smoked. 

5% of all adults were defined as current e-cigarette users. 

16% of current smokers also currently used e-cigarettes as did 13% of ex-regular smokers, but only 1% of those who had never smoked cigarettes. 

Drinking alcohol: 

79% of participants reported that they had drunk alcohol in the last 12 months, and

49% reported that they drank alcohol at least once a week. A higher proportion of men than women drank alcohol. 

Men were more likely than women to drink at increasing or higher risk levels; 28% of men and 15% of women usually drank more than 14 units of alcohol a week. 

The Health Survey for England is commissioned by NHS Digital and carried out by the National Centre for Social Research in conjunction with UCL, which co-authors the report. 

Source:

NHS Digital 

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vague, superficial advice given by doctors to patients living with obesity
Obesity and type 2 diabetes impair mRNA COVID vaccine efficacy in mouse model
Genes related to alcohol and tobacco use are similar among people with diverse ancestries
Adults who smoke cigarettes and vape more likely to continue dual use over the long term
How vaping impacts alveolar macrophage lipid content
Injuries associated with alcohol use disorders may increase the risk of death in the next year
Individuals with alcohol use disorder less likely to receive treatment for hepatitis C, study shows
Alcohol's toll on health, safety and economy in Massachusetts is very concerning

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How have smoking trends changed during the COVID-19 pandemic in England?