Wayne State researcher wins $1.7 million NIH award to understand and tackle cisplatin-induced ototoxicity

A Wayne State University researcher has received a $1.7 million, five-year award from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders of the National Institutes of Health for the study, "Targeting nitrative stress for treatment of cisplatin ototoxicity." The research aims to address the critical gap that exists in understanding how nitrative stress caused by cisplatin treatment alters cochlear protein signaling causing apoptosis – or death of cells – in cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

The study, led by Samson Jamesdaniel, Ph.D., assistant professor of family medicine and public health in Wayne State's School of Medicine and in the Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, stated that cisplatin and its analogs are prescribed to 10 to 20% of all cancer patients, causing hearing loss in up to 80% treated with the drug.

"Cisplatin is a first-generation platinum-based anti-neoplastic drug that is the backbone of combination therapies to treat cancers of the bladder, cervix, lung [non-small cell], head and neck [squamous cell], testicle, mesothelium and some other solid tumors," said Jamesdaniel. "The ototoxicity caused by treatments using cisplatin can significantly affect the quality of life in cancer survivors and lead to devastating consequences in children, with impacts on speech and language development, education and social integration."

Cisplatin-induced nitration and downregulation of LMO4, a molecular adaptor protein, appears to mediate its ototoxic effects. Jamesdaniel and his research team hope to better understand the characterization of the regulatory role of LMO4 nitration in cisplatin-mediated ototoxicity that may reveal the biological significance of this novel molecular mechanism.

The outcomes of this research will have important translational value by providing a strong foundation for identifying and developing novel therapeutic approaches to prevent the ototoxic effects of cisplatin. Samson's important research may lead to an effective intervention for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity that will improve lives of cancer survivors who have received this treatment."

Timothy Stemmler, Ph.D., interim vice president for research, Wayne State

The project number for this National Institutes of Health study is DC020299.

Source:

Wayne State University - Office of the Vice President for Research

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify novel gene mechanism in most aggressive kidney cancers
Sarunashi juice and its constituting component help prevent and reduce lung cancer in mice
Study suggests a strategy for preventing the progression of chronic leukemia to aggressive disease
Study shows the prevalence of low-value prostate cancer screening in primary care clinics
Novel triple immunotherapy combination improves anti-tumor responses in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer
Precise 3D imaging can help measure radiation during cancer treatment
Predictive models using serum miRNAs may offer objective criteria for referral to early palliative care services
Delaying antibiotic treatment does not reduce survival chances in cancer patients with neutropenic fever

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
UKB resident awarded the C. E. Alken Prize for outstanding scientific uro-oncological research