Active compound from edible mushrooms boosts nerve growth and enhances memory

Researchers from The University of Queensland have discovered the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory.

Professor Frederic Meunier from the Queensland Brain Institute said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom, Hericium erinaceus.

Researchers have discovered lion's mane mushrooms improve brain cell growth and memory in pre-clinical trials. Image UQ.

"Extracts from these so-called 'lion's mane' mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells," Professor Meunier said.

"Pre-clinical testing found the lion's mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory.

"Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.

"Using super-resolution microscopy, we found the mushroom extract and its active components largely increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain."

Co-author, UQ's Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol said the discovery had applications that could treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

"Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation," Dr Martinez-Marmol said.

Dr Dae Hee Lee from CNGBio Co, which has supported and collaborated on the research project, said the properties of lion's mane mushrooms had been used to treat ailments and maintain health in traditional Chinese medicine since antiquity.

"This important research is unravelling the molecular mechanism of lion's mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory," Dr Lee said.

The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.

Source:

University of Queensland

Journal reference:

10.1111/jnc.15767

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Biochemistry | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides insights into the coordinated dance of nerve and vascular cells
Flexible assemblies of nerve cells appear to be key to successful episodic memory
Therapeutic small molecule can restore visual functions after optic nerve injury
Long-term deep meditation may help to regulate the gut microbiome for better health
Scientists explore potential new ways to prevent and treat optic nerve hypoplasia
Nerve stimulation therapy for spinal cord injuries shows promise in animal studies
U of A researcher one step closer to demonstrating the potential of brain molecule to halt MS
New smart contact lens for monitoring and control of intraocular pressure in glaucoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study finds distinct differences in how the brain releases dopamine in patients with alcohol use disorder