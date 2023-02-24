Discovery of a T cell subset points to new treatment for COPD exacerbations

Respiratory viral infections pose significant morbidity and mortality to patients with chronic lung diseases like emphysema and COPD, causing exacerbations that drive destruction of normal lung tissue, and leading to one of the most common diagnoses for hospital admissions.

UC San Francisco researchers have uncovered a surprising role for fibroblasts in the lungs in activating T cell inflammation that drives lung destruction in COPD exacerbation triggered by viral infection. They also identified a T cell subset that can be targeted to treat COPD exacerbations.

In a study publishing February 22, 2023 in Immunity, first author Chaoqun Wang, PhD, a UCSF postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Tien Peng, MD, identified a fibroblast-secreted factor encoded by a COPD-susceptibility gene, HHIP, that suppresses viral inflammation in the lung. In collaboration with Ari Molofsky, MD, PhD, UCSF associate professor of Laboratory Medicine, the authors demonstrated that loss of HHIP promotes the expansion of tissue resident T cells that accumulate in the lung, leading to inflammatory destruction of resident lung stem cells.

The researchers discovered a pathogenic T cell subset (Tissue resident lymphocytes) in human emphysema using high-definition single cell sequencing of patient samples. They found that therapeutic targeting of these pathogenic T cells improves disease in pre-clinical models of emphysema.

These findings shed important insights on why certain patients with COPD-susceptibility gene variants are more likely to develop worsening COPD and present a novel therapeutic approach to treat COPD progression through the restoration of tissue factors in the lung.

Discovery of a new lung stem cell subset in human emphysema lungs that is susceptible to these pathogenic T cells will provide more opportunity for therapeutic targeting of these pathogenic T cells to eventually improve disease treatment."

Tien Peng, MD, UCSF Associate Professor of Medicine

Source:

University of California San Francisco

Journal reference:

Wang, C., et al. (2023) Dysregulated lung stroma drives emphysema exacerbation by potentiating resident lymphocytes to suppress an epithelial stem cell reservoir. Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2023.01.032.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How does alcohol affect blood pressure?
Nut consumption and its impact on human and environmental health
Could trained scent-detection dogs be used for chronic wasting disease surveillance?
How are changes in coffee and caffeine intake associated with changes in fat tissue?
Fibromyalgia may occur post-COVID
Researchers reveal the impact of vibrating capsules in chronic constipation patients
Are SGLT2 inhibitors the next blockbuster drug?
Long-term caloric restriction has a small effect on the DNA methylation measure of the pace of aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers provide a framework for unifying and categorizing neurodegenerative diseases based on eight hallmarks