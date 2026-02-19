American College of Chest Physicians announces CCAPP designation for advanced practice providers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of Chest PhysiciansFeb 19 2026

The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) is pleased to announce the first class of advanced practice providers (APPs) to earn the CHEST Critical Care Advanced Practice Provider (CCAPP) designation. 

Available to nurse practitioners and physician assistants/associates, this achievement underscores the dedication of the APP to maintaining the highest professional standards and commitment to patient-centered care.

The CCAPP designation recognizes APPs who play an essential role on the critical care team and support high-quality care for patients who are critically ill across ICU settings.

Earning the CCAPP designation is a meaningful milestone for me professionally. It reflects and validates my commitment to critical care and to working as part of an ICU team that delivers the best possible care and outcomes for patients and families."

Amanda Gilmeister, NP, CCAPP

"High-quality critical care depends on team-based care, and nowhere is that more important than in the ICU," said Neil Freedman, MD, FCCP, President of CHEST. "Advanced practice providers are an essential part of the team. The CCAPP designation helps recognize their contributions and supports a shared standard of patient-centered care across multidisciplinary critical care teams."

The CCAPP certification is designed to validate clinical competence and demonstrate professional value to the critical care team.

Source:

American College of Chest Physicians

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Large language models excel in tests yet struggle to guide real patient decisions
Obesity drives shared genetic risk behind many chronic disease combinations
Why “low testosterone” has become a profitable masculinity crisis online
Does Ginkgo biloba help dementia? New review examines the evidence
Can mobile apps change how we eat?
Tirzepatide shows dual benefits in sleep apnea trial improving metabolism and reducing inflammation
Study explores how reversible RNA editing could transform future cardiovascular medicine
New meta-analysis challenges claims of athletic advantage for transgender women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Large Swedish study finds COVID-19 vaccination unrelated to fertility or childbirth rates