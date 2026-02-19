American College of Chest Physicians announces CCAPP designation for advanced practice providers

The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) is pleased to announce the first class of advanced practice providers (APPs) to earn the CHEST Critical Care Advanced Practice Provider (CCAPP) designation.

Available to nurse practitioners and physician assistants/associates, this achievement underscores the dedication of the APP to maintaining the highest professional standards and commitment to patient-centered care.

The CCAPP designation recognizes APPs who play an essential role on the critical care team and support high-quality care for patients who are critically ill across ICU settings.

Earning the CCAPP designation is a meaningful milestone for me professionally. It reflects and validates my commitment to critical care and to working as part of an ICU team that delivers the best possible care and outcomes for patients and families." Amanda Gilmeister, NP, CCAPP

"High-quality critical care depends on team-based care, and nowhere is that more important than in the ICU," said Neil Freedman, MD, FCCP, President of CHEST. "Advanced practice providers are an essential part of the team. The CCAPP designation helps recognize their contributions and supports a shared standard of patient-centered care across multidisciplinary critical care teams."

The CCAPP certification is designed to validate clinical competence and demonstrate professional value to the critical care team.