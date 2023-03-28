Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s opens new Cleft and Craniofacial Program

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's is opening a new plastic surgery program for children with facial deformities.

The Cleft and Craniofacial Program, led by Victor Chien, MD, addresses the needs of any pediatric patient with a congenital craniofacial difference, including cleft lip and cleft palate, ear and jaw deformities, skull bones that fuse prematurely, as well as birthmarks.

In the cleft lip and cleft palate cases, these can be picked up in a prenatal screening, as early as 18 to 22 weeks. We meet with the families in a prenatal visit and come up with a detailed plan for surgical intervention so the parents know what to expect after birth."

Victor Chien, MD

Chien says both cleft lip and cleft palate negatively affect the ability of a baby to feed as well as speak normally. Fortunately, babies as young as three months can undergo cleft lip surgery because the lip is important for breast and bottle feeding. Cleft palate, which is a separation of the roof of the mouth, can affect a child's ability to speak, so physicians aim to surgically treat the defect when the child is a little older and learning to speak.

The premature fusing of the skull bones, known as craniosynostosis, can restrict the growth of the brain, impact brain function and cause abnormally shaped heads. This too requires a surgical plan to free up abnormal fusion and growth restriction as well as change the child's appearance.

"Nobody plans on having a child with a craniofacial difference," said Chien, "but when a parent gets that diagnosis, it can be very stressful. Our goal at

Cedars-Sinai

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
