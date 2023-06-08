Heart attack patients with concurrent COVID-19 have higher mortality risk, research shows

New research from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai shows that patients who went to a hospital with a heart attack and were simultaneously sick with COVID-19 were three times more likely to die than patients experiencing a heart attack without a COVID-19 infection.

The study-;published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Problems in Cardiology-;also found that the Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander patients who had both COVID-19 and an acute myocardial infarction (AMI)-;the medical term for a heart attack-;fared worse than their white counterparts.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on heart attack patients and disrupted optimal care that led to delays and changes in traditional, often lifesaving treatment approaches," said Martha Gulati, MD, director of Preventive Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute and the study's senior author. "Most importantly, we found significant racial disparities in the management of AMI in patients with concurrent COVID-19, with Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander patients receiving lower rates of treatment when compared to white patients."

Gulati, the Anita Dann Friedman Endowed Chair in Women's Cardiovascular Medicine and Research and the associate director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center, said these findings point to the urgent need to address disparities and enhance access to care.

As investigators explain, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on gaps in cardiovascular care that already existed based on race and ethnicity. Addressing these disparities in healthcare urgently requires a multifaceted approach.

While this study provides valuable insight, it is one piece of the puzzle. Addressing healthcare disparities, particularly during a global pandemic, requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare providers, and the community at large."

Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, Chair, Department of Cardiology, Smidt Heart Institute

The Cedars-Sinai Newsroom sat down with Gulati to learn how the findings of this research study prompted ideas on addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing access to care:

Newsroom: Please share your recommendations on how best to address healthcare disparities and enhance access to care.

Gulati: There are four main ways to address these disparities, which include improving access; providing culturally sensitive care; addressing social determinants of health; and policy changes.

Newsroom: How might the medical field improve access?

Gulati: We must increase access to high-quality healthcare in and for underserved communities. This could include establishing more medical offices in these areas, improving transportation to healthcare facilities, and enhancing telehealth capabilities.

Newsroom: How can providers better provide culturally sensitive care?

Gulati: We must first ensure that healthcare providers are trained to provide culturally sensitive care. This includes understanding and respecting cultural differences, addressing language barriers and actively combating biases and stereotypes.

Newsroom: What are some of the ways the broader medical community can address social determinants of health?

Gulati: We must address the social determinants of health that contribute to these disparities. This includes efforts to reduce poverty, improve education, and provide safe and secure housing.

Newsroom: How can policy changes make an impact?

Gulati: Implementing policy changes to reduce systemic bias and racism in the healthcare system could involve changes to how care is funded. This might include assessing measures of quality, rewarding quality care and better identifying how resources are allocated.

Source:

Cedars-Sinai

Journal reference:

Muhyieddeen, A., et al. (2023) Racial Disparities in Mortality Associated With Acute Myocardial Infarction and COVID-19 in the United States: A Nationwide Analysis. Current Problems in Cardiology. doi.org/10.1016/j.cpcardiol.2023.101798.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies new genes associated with heart attack risk largely affecting younger women
The association between COVID-19 vaccination types and doses with adverse outcomes of SARS-CoV-2
Serious heart attacks more likely to happen on a Monday
The epidemiology of COVID-19 outbreaks in farms in Ontario, Canada, in the pre-vaccine year of the pandemic
Most American Indian/Alaska Native women of childbearing age have suboptimal heart health, AHA reports
Is healthy sleep, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection, protective against post–COVID-19 condition?
Study finds significantly faster decline in cognition over the years after a heart attack
Spice up your heart health: Taurine and black pepper combo shows promising cardioprotective effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Does COVID-19 vaccination affect the menstrual cycle?