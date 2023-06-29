Study shows promising prospects for automating 3D-DSRT in drug testing

The June 2023 issue of SLAS Discovery contains one review article, five full-length articles and two technical briefs covering spheroid models, 3D cell high-throughput screening (HTS) applications for treating Alzheimer's and other drug discovery research.

In drug discovery, 3D cell models have emerged as more physiologically relevant than traditional 2D cell cultures in ex vivo models. As the complexity of patient-derived primary 3D cell cultures increases, so does the need for a supportive matrix for facilitating their formation.

Featured in this month's issue is the article "Comparison of two supporting matrices for patient-derived cancer cells in 3D drug sensitivity and resistance testing assay," by Feodoroff, et al, which explores the comparison between animal-derived matrix (Matrigel) and animal-free matrix (GrowDex) for developing spheroids from HepG2 cells in drug screening assays. Through a proof-of-concept study, the authors demonstrated that both matrices effectively support the growth of spheroids derived from patient cells (PDCs) for 3D drug sensitivity and resistance testing (3D-DSRT).

These findings offer promising prospects for automating 3D-DSRT in drug testing, encompassing cell lines and PDCs.

Read this original research article to see what the authors suggest as potential improvements to 3D-DSRT in drug testing, along with more research articles in the June issue of SLAS Discovery.

The June issue of SLAS Discovery includes these additional articles:

Related Stories

Source:

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening)

Journal reference:

Feodoroff, M., et al. (2023) Comparison of two supporting matrices for patient-derived cancer cells in 3D drug sensitivity and resistance testing assay (3D-DSRT). SLAS Discovery. doi.org/10.1016/j.slasd.2023.03.002.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Eliminating cancer cell repopulation may be the key to curing cancer
Personalized dosing improves outcomes for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
Seven risk factors for early onset colorectal cancer in males identified
Alzheimer's disease may begin during embryogenesis, stem cell study suggests
3D models of ovarian cancer reveal how cell’s location can affect tumor biology
Researchers pinpoint a key feature that leads to aggressive spread of colon cancer
New radionuclide-based agent offers hope for treating a variety of cancers
AI model can help doctors determine the extent of cancer within the prostate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Scientists discover new way to defeat invisible cancer cells