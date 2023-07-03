Newly-find correlation could improve management and improve post-resuscitation care for patients

Newly-identified correlation could improve management and optimize post-resuscitation care for individual patients

Background

Although standardization of treatment for out-of-hospital cardiopulmonary arrest has progressed and efforts to improve outcomes are being made worldwide, many patients still suffer neurological sequelae (hypoxic-ischemic brain injury, HIBI)3 even after return of spontaneous circulation.

It is known that if brain function is maintained normally, there is a mechanism (CVAR) that tries to maintain cerebral blood flow at a constant level even if systemic blood pressure changes, but until now, it was unclear whether such a reaction occurs in the brain after resuscitation.

Cerebral regional oxygen saturation (crSO2)4, a measure of oxygen supply and demand balance in the brain, is affected by blood pressure, and we focused on a method to evaluate the presence or absence of CVAR using this correlation. We used this correlation to evaluate the presence or absence of CVAR in the post-resuscitated brain and assessed its relationship to life expectancy.

Results

In this study, the research group analyzed 100 patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest who were transported to the trauma and acute critical care center of the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine.

CVAR was determined by calculating the moving Pearson correlation coefficient and by continuously monitoring crSO2 and mean blood pressure for 96 hours after return of spontaneous circulation. Assuming undetected CVAR time as a bad exposure for the organism (time-dependent covariate)4, the association with life prognosis was evaluated by Cox proportional hazards model.

Related Stories

CVAR was detected in all 24 patients with good neuroprognosis (Cerebral Performance Scale5: CPC 1-2) out of 100 analyzed subjects and in 65 (88%) of 76 patients with poor neuroprognosis (CPC 3-5). The analysis using the Cox proportional hazards model showed that the survival rate decreased significantly as the undetected time of CVAR increased.

Impact of the research findings on society

The results of this study have two major implications. First, the ability to identify subgroups with high mortality from early post-resuscitation clinical data can help identify populations that should receive enhanced therapeutic intervention.

In addition, it may help to avoid early withdrawal of treatment from those who may recover. Secondly, we believe that intensive therapeutic management that maintains proper cerebral perfusion suggests improved life outcomes, and that developing a systemic management approach based on cerebral perfusion may be a breakthrough in reducing post-resuscitation neurological sequelae.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Tachino, J., et al. (2023). Association between time-dependent changes in cerebrovascular autoregulation after cardiac arrest and outcomes: A prospective cohort study. Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism. doi.org/10.1177/0271678x231185658.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lonely people process the world differently, study finds
Study: Chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis does not cause cognitive impairment in isolation
Insights into infant brain development: study shows how sound duration shapes auditory perception
Breakthrough discovery could lead to new treatments for brain metastases
Glioblastoma cells found to have ‘critical point’ between order and disorder
Study suggests blood group A may directly influence SARS-CoV-2 infectious risk
Alzheimer's disease may begin during embryogenesis, stem cell study suggests
Elucidating the role of the gut-brain-axis in autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research unveils crucial insights into the brain's potential ability to regulate fentanyl consumption