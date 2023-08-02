American Heart Association recognizes 2,671 health care organizations for commitment to cardiovascular patient care

The American Heart Association, a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, has recognized 2,671 health care and emergency response organizations -; nearly 145 more than in 2022 -; for their commitment to improving health outcomes for cardiovascular patients through evidence-based efficient and coordinated care.

The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® are hospital-based quality improvement recognition programs that use the latest evidence-based scientific guidelines to save lives and hasten health care recovery times. Through these programs, the American Heart Association recognizes participating hospitals, clinics and emergency medical services systems for demonstrating their dedication to improving quality care and reducing barriers to prompt treatment, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline award categories cover treatment for stroke, high cholesterol, cardiac arrest, heart failure, ST-elevation myocardial infarction heart attack, Type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation. Award levels range from gold plus to bronze status depending on the number of requirements met for each designation.

Patients experiencing cardiovascular events depend on efficient, coordinated care to survive. The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® programs help hospitals follow the latest, research-based standards to ensure each of their patients has the best chance of survival and the highest quality of life possible." Joseph Wu, M.D., PhD, FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University

For the fourth year, award recipients include health care systems from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico. Approximately 13,000 quality improvement awards were earned this year, with many organizations earning more than one award.*

"For more than 20 years, the American Heart Association had championed quality improvement in health and health care, and these awardees put in the work to ensure equitable, quality care in communities across the nation," Wu said. "Thousands of health care organizations see the value these programs bring and how the American Heart Association supports their commitment to quality health care."

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association 2022 Statistical Update. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.