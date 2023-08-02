Identifying risks and solutions: study uncovers correlates of protection against COVID-19

A recent study published in the Nature Communications Journal identified correlates of protection (COP) in 607 healthy individuals who have received three doses of Pfizer- BNT162b2 vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) variants.

Study: Correlates of protection for booster doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2. Image Credit: MarcoLazzarini/Shutterstock.comStudy: Correlates of protection for booster doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2. Image Credit: MarcoLazzarini/Shutterstock.com

Background

COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), led to a global pandemic that lasted nearly three years. Rapid vaccine development has helped reduce infectivity and hospitalizations, but the duration of protection and the required bolstering schedule remains unknown.

The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine was approved in Israel to combat the Delta variant and waning antibody responses.

The Israeli Ministry of Health recommended the fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine for immunocompromised groups and healthcare professionals, with epidemiological studies showing its efficacy in reducing infection rates. COPs are immune markers that predict vaccine efficacy.

The present study revealed multiple protective correlates, including IgG and IgA immune markers, which can identify individuals with low baseline SARS-CoV-2 immune history who are at high risk for infection despite responding to a supplemental dose.

About the study

The study involved a Clalit HCP Booster research prospective cohort trial investigating SARS-CoV-2 risk and serological profiles in 639 healthcare providers aged 18 and older from four Israeli medical facilities.

The primary vaccine series consisted of two doses and a third dose six months later, given at least three months before enrollment. Nineteen participants with past SARS-CoV-2 infection or a three-month history of chemotherapy or immunosuppression were excluded.

Related Stories

Immunogenicity testing was conducted on 74 subjects with the lowest and highest antibodies. The Cox proportional hazards model assessed infection risk and vaccination efficacy (VE).

A Poisson regression adjusted to the same variables and the daily proportion of positive PCR tests was used for a sensitivity analysis. The researchers used recombinant SARS-CoV-2 proteins for enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) antibody detection and analyzed the results in a pandas data frame using Python scripts. Using Fisher's exact test, t-tests were performed to compare continuous variables and chi-square tests for categorical data.

Results

The results showed that the low-response group showed a significantly higher infection rate among third- and fourth-dose recipients compared to the high-response group. The team examined the relationships between the five baseline markers in pairwise combinations, including IgG and IgA.

Because the differences in infection rates between the groups with a low and high baseline were more substantial than those seen with single indicators, the researchers decided to investigate the possibility that IgA and IgG antibodies could prevent symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In the first trial to report COPs for the Pfizer vaccine booster doses and against Omicron B.A1, neutralizing antibody titers indicated protection against Omicron B.A127 after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In addition, these titers predicted protection against Omicron B.A1.

Interestingly, 65% of the subjects showed a substantial increase at day 30, showing that they could develop an appropriate immune response after receiving a fourth booster dosage. After receiving the fourth dose of the vaccine, participants' IgG, IgA, and neutralizing antibody titers showed a significant spike in infectious viral and pseudovirus tests.

People who only received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine experienced a substantial decline in antibody responses throughout the first 30 days of the experiment.

Previous research indicated that the second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine injection was associated with lower binding and neutralizing titers levels in the blood up to six months later. IgG antibodies show a greater degree of decrease compared to IgA antibodies.

Additionally, a large number of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections as well as COPs for symptomatic infections, were observed by the team.

Conclusion

To summarize the findings, combining IgA and IgG baseline antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs protects against symptomatic infection.

A subpopulation of healthy adults with low baseline IgA and IgG levels is at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection despite receiving three or four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The findings also showed that these individuals could mount neutralizing antibody titers after an additional booster shot, suggesting functional differences between these groups, such as Fc effector functions and antibody waning dynamics.

Further research is needed to determine if this subpopulation is at higher risk for severe disease and if it spreads infection more readily.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Susha Cheriyedath

Written by

Susha Cheriyedath

Susha has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Chemistry and Master of Science (M.Sc) degree in Biochemistry from the University of Calicut, India. She always had a keen interest in medical and health science. As part of her masters degree, she specialized in Biochemistry, with an emphasis on Microbiology, Physiology, Biotechnology, and Nutrition. In her spare time, she loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen with her super-messy baking experiments.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. (2023, August 02). Identifying risks and solutions: study uncovers correlates of protection against COVID-19. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 02, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230802/Identifying-risks-and-solutions-study-uncovers-correlates-of-protection-against-COVID-19.aspx.

  • MLA

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "Identifying risks and solutions: study uncovers correlates of protection against COVID-19". News-Medical. 02 August 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230802/Identifying-risks-and-solutions-study-uncovers-correlates-of-protection-against-COVID-19.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Cheriyedath, Susha. "Identifying risks and solutions: study uncovers correlates of protection against COVID-19". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230802/Identifying-risks-and-solutions-study-uncovers-correlates-of-protection-against-COVID-19.aspx. (accessed August 02, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Cheriyedath, Susha. 2023. Identifying risks and solutions: study uncovers correlates of protection against COVID-19. News-Medical, viewed 02 August 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230802/Identifying-risks-and-solutions-study-uncovers-correlates-of-protection-against-COVID-19.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research uncovers new insights into post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCS) phenotypes and impact on quality of life
Heterologous booster schedules are associated with increased protection against severe, omicron related COVID-19 outcomes
Study offers a comprehensive analysis of bacterial and fungal alterations in COVID-19
Understanding persistent COVID-19 symptoms: study explores early indicators of long COVID
Community COVID-19 disease is associated with increased risks of post-viral-illness, fatigue, embolism, and respiratory conditions
Is COVID-19 vaccination protective against thrombotic complications?
Being "not up-to-date" on COVID-19 vaccination linked to lower risk of infection, study suggests
Characterizing the concentration and binding affinity of WT–induced antibodies against the Omicron subvariant BA.1

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Increasing COVID-19 booster vaccine uptake: The impact of one-time personal reminder messages