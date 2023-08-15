Study reveals coping mechanisms used by South African healthcare workers during the pandemic

Notes Reviewers' Notes

A new study by UC Berkeley Anthropology Professor Andrew Wooyoung Kim reveals resilient coping mechanisms used by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in metro Johannesburg, South Africa.

Titled "Coping strategies employed by public psychiatric healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in southern Gauteng, South Africa," Kim's paper was published in PLOS ONE in August. It explores the diverse coping strategies employed by public psychiatric healthcare workers during the pandemic in the metropolitan Johannesburg area.

This research illuminates the adaptability and creativity of individuals facing unprecedented healthcare challenges. The psychiatric healthcare workers' ability to innovate in the face of extreme adversity is particularly inspiring. Understanding these coping strategies is vital for building short-term support systems for healthcare workers, providing a roadmap for bolstering psychiatric service delivery while also improving patient outcomes in times of healthcare emergencies."

Andrew Wooyoung Kim, Anthropology Professor, UC Berkeley

The study identified seven major coping mechanisms and emphasized the success of various strategies that helped preserve well-being and overcome pandemic-related adversity in metro Johannesburg.

Source:

University of California - Berkeley

Journal reference:

Scheunemann, A., et al. (2023) Coping strategies employed by public psychiatric healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in southern Gauteng, South Africa. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0277392.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could natural radon radiation have influenced the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine?
COVID-19's impact on persons with disabilities in Africa
Study explores changes in cardiovascular disease hospitalization trends during the COVID-19 pandemic
The impacts and implications of virtual consultations in cancer genetics amid the COVID-19 pandemic
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected health behaviors among minority communities
Precocious puberty on the rise in girls during COVID-19 pandemic
Discontinuation of pandemic-related food assistance benefits led to substantial increase in food insufficiency in the U.S.
Preventing the next pandemic: swine influenza genomic surveillance essential, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Exercise apps could be a major tool to combat mental health crisis among healthcare workers