Study reveals coping mechanisms used by South African healthcare workers during the pandemic

A new study by UC Berkeley Anthropology Professor Andrew Wooyoung Kim reveals resilient coping mechanisms used by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in metro Johannesburg, South Africa.

Titled "Coping strategies employed by public psychiatric healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in southern Gauteng, South Africa," Kim's paper was published in PLOS ONE in August. It explores the diverse coping strategies employed by public psychiatric healthcare workers during the pandemic in the metropolitan Johannesburg area.

This research illuminates the adaptability and creativity of individuals facing unprecedented healthcare challenges. The psychiatric healthcare workers' ability to innovate in the face of extreme adversity is particularly inspiring. Understanding these coping strategies is vital for building short-term support systems for healthcare workers, providing a roadmap for bolstering psychiatric service delivery while also improving patient outcomes in times of healthcare emergencies." Andrew Wooyoung Kim, Anthropology Professor, UC Berkeley

The study identified seven major coping mechanisms and emphasized the success of various strategies that helped preserve well-being and overcome pandemic-related adversity in metro Johannesburg.