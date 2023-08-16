Injection of a specific blood factor can replicate the benefits of exercise in the brain

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Pre-clinical trials by University of Queensland researchers have found an injection of a specific blood factor can replicate the benefits of exercise in the brain.

Dr Odette Leiter and Dr Tara Walker from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute led a team which discovered platelets, the tiny blood cells critical for blood clotting, secrete a protein that rejuvenates neurons in aged mice in a similar way to physical exercise.

We know exercise increases production of new neurons in the hippocampus, the part of the brain important for learning and memory, but the mechanism hasn't been clear.

Our previous research has shown platelets are involved, but this study shows platelets are actually required for this effect in the aged mice."

Dr Odette Leiter, UQ's Queensland Brain Institute

The researchers focused on exerkines, the biological compounds released into the bloodstream during exercise, which are believed to stimulate the exercise-induced response in the brain.

"We discovered that the exerkine CXCL4/Platelet factor 4 or PF4, which is released from platelets after exercise, results in regenerative and cognitive improvements when injected into aged mice," Dr Leiter said.

Dr Walker said the findings have significant implications for the development of drug interventions.

Related Stories

"For a lot of people with health conditions, mobility issues or of advanced age, exercise isn't possible, so pharmacological intervention is an important area of research," she said.

"We can now target platelets to promote neurogenesis, enhance cognition and counteract age-related cognitive decline."

The researchers said the next step is to test the response in Alzheimer diseased mice, before moving towards human trials.

"It's important to note this is not a replacement for exercise," Dr Walker said.

"But it could help the very elderly or someone who has had a brain injury or stroke to improve cognition."

The study is published in Nature Communications.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Leiter, O., et al. (2023). Platelet-derived exerkine CXCL4/platelet factor 4 rejuvenates hippocampal neurogenesis and restores cognitive function in aged mice. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-39873-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sulfate groups on complex sugar molecules affect brain plasticity
"Visual-movement" neurons in the brain help individuals to stay focused on rewarding tasks
Brain development linked to the emergence of autism spectrum disorder
Key exercises for asthmatic people help improve their lung function, finds study
Psychedelic drugs cause synchronized brain waves in rats, study finds
Deep brain stimulation shows promise for post-stroke rehabilitation
Researchers discover the ‘ebb & flow’ brain mechanism that drives learning
Salk scientists find new immunotherapy treatment for glioblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Can social robots and brain-computer interface video games help manage ADHD?