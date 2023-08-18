Study evaluates two multiplex real-time PCR assays for simultaneous detection of MPVX

This study proposes and evaluates two multiplex real-time PCR assays for simultaneous detection and differentiation of monkeypox virus (MPXV) with high specificity and sensitivity.

An ongoing multicountry outbreak of monkeypox was reported in May 2022 with several deaths, affecting 107 countries of all six World Health Organization (WHO) regions. New diagnostic assays are needed for monkeypox due to the current worldwide outbreak.

The authors of this article developed two real-time PCR assays targeting endemic clades and the outbreak strain of MPXV. The primers and probes had good diagnostic accuracy at distinguishing strains.

This assay provides a reliable and simple method to rapidly identify MPXV and differentiate the strain in the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

Huo, S., et al. (2023) Development of two multiplex real-time PCR assays for simultaneous detection and differentiation of monkeypox virus IIa, IIb, and I clades and the B.1 lineage. Biosafety and Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.bsheal.2022.10.005.

