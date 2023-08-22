Climate change could impact the immune system, study shows

Notes Reviewers' Notes

The climate change might impact our immune systems, a groundbreaking study from the University of Bergen, Norway, shows. This research brings into focus the intricate interplay between environmental factors, microbial communities, and their potential impact on human health. With the climate changes in mind, the findings are offering insights that could shape our living spaces and our health for generations to come.

In the study, conducted across five Nordic cities, researchers have delved into the intricate world of indoor microbial communities, shedding light on their connection to human health. The investigation, encompassing 1038 households, underscores the pivotal role of occupants and environmental determinants in shaping the airborne bacterial microbiome found in indoor dust.

This pioneering work, poised to redefine our understanding of indoor environments, has unveiled correlations between geographical location, meteorological conditions, occupants' characteristics, pets, and cleaning practices, and the composition of indoor microbiota."

Hesham Amin, Researcher at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Bergen

Climate change and risk of asthma and atopy development

Researchers observed that diverse microbial exposure has been inversely linked to the risk of asthma and atopy development. Building upon this knowledge, the study highlighted that protective "farm-like" microbiota, associated with lower asthma and atopy risk, exhibited a higher abundance of specific outdoor-associated bacterial taxa. Intriguingly, these same taxa were less prevalent in homes in Bergen, where higher precipitation and reduced wind speeds impede their entry indoors.

Considering the impending impact of climate change, the research team drew attention to a critical implication. As global warming is expected to intensify precipitation patterns, the wet deposition of outdoor particulates would increase and outdoor bacteria entry to indoor could decrease. Consequently, fewer outdoor bacteria might contribute to indoor microbiomes. This shift could have unintended consequences for immune health, potentially compromising the development and maintenance of a tolerogenic immune status.

Related Stories

"This groundbreaking research brings into focus the intricate interplay between environmental factors, microbial communities, and their potential impact on human health", Amin says.

"The findings serve as a clarion call for continued investigation into the delicate balance between our indoor surroundings and our well-being. As we navigate an ever-changing world, understanding the nuances of our indoor microbiome takes center stage, offering insights that could shape our living spaces and our health for generations to come".

Source:

University of Bergen

Journal reference:

Amin, H., et al. (2023) Indoor Airborne Microbiome and Endotoxin: Meteorological Events and Occupant Characteristics Are Important Determinants. Environmental Science & Technology. doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.3c01616.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning in neurodegenerative disease research: a growing trend
Cutting-edge research: machine learning identifies early predictors of type 1 diabetes
Research uncovers new insights into post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCS) phenotypes and impact on quality of life
What are some recent advancements in proteomics-driven pancreatic oncology research?
Cancer's silent progression: research delves into evolutionary clues in breast cancer
Research reveals overwhelming support for group consultations among women experiencing menopause: a promising step towards improving quality of life
Research develop a revolutionary toolkit to combat digital exclusion
Research reveals surprising genetic overlap between neurological and psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Do probiotics supplements really make a difference during antibiotic treatment? Probably not, says research