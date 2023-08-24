Ketogenic diets, gut microbiota, and health effects

In a recent study published in the Nutrients Journal, researchers summarized the evidence on ketogenic diets (KDs) from the past three decades.

​​​​​​​Study: The Influence of Ketogenic Diet on Gut Microbiota: Potential Benefits, Risks and Indications. Image Credit: Boontoom Sae-Kor/Shutterstock.com​​​​​​​Study: The Influence of Ketogenic Diet on Gut Microbiota: Potential Benefits, Risks and Indications. Image Credit: Boontoom Sae-Kor/Shutterstock.com

Background

KD is characterized by minimal intake of carbohydrates, low calories, standard protein levels, and high fat intake. This dietary approach induces biochemical processes that improve disease management.

Nevertheless, KD could cause complications, such as bone diseases, hypoglycemia, gastrointestinal symptoms, dyslipidemia, growth failure, and nephrolithiasis, which are manageable.

Moreover, caution is advised due to the potential possibility of pancreatitis, vascular changes, and cardiac abnormalities.

The gut microbiota contributes to nutrition, metabolism, and the development of nervous and immune systems and is influenced by the environment, diet, drugs, prebiotics, and probiotics.

Modifying these factors could affect disease onset, course, and outcomes, particularly in pediatric populations where the microbiota is more vulnerable to changes. In the present study, researchers reviewed the available evidence on the indications of KD in pediatric populations and its impact on the microbiota.

Indications of KD

KD was widely adopted as an epilepsy treatment in the last century. It is still recommended for refractory epilepsy in children. However, the mechanisms leading to better control of seizures with KD are less clear.

Several studies suggest that KD affects the levels of neurotransmitters involved in seizure onset. For instance, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) activity might increase in those following a KD.

It has been proposed that KD enhances glycolytic production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), and the lower glucose utilization by the brain induces ATP-sensitive potassium channels, elevating epileptic threshold and decreasing seizures.

Related Stories

Moreover, others postulate that KD can exert neuroprotective actions by calbindin upregulation, inhibition of apoptotic factors, and increasing kynurenic acid levels.

A study revealed that seizure reduction was above 50% in 92% of pediatric cases following KD; notably, two-thirds of patients did not use anti-epileptic medications. Studies have also demonstrated its efficacy in children with Doose syndrome, infantile spasm, tuberous sclerosis complex, or pyruvate dehydrogenase deficiency.

Additionally, several trials have shown the effectiveness of KD in obesity treatment. Meta-analyses have reported the benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet on weight loss.

Moreover, decreasing intake of carbohydrates has been shown to reduce cholesterol, diastolic blood pressure, and triglycerides while increasing high-density lipoprotein.

These benefits might stem from KD-related mechanisms, including appetite suppression by ketones or through reduced appetite due to increased ghrelin, cholecystokinin, and glucagon-like peptide 1. Furthermore, KDs restrict the metabolism of cancer cells by decreasing glucose levels, which cannot process ketone bodies.

Besides, the reduced glucose levels suppress the pyruvate/lactate cycle that blocks neovascularization, angiogenesis, and hypoxia-induced epidermal growth factor activation.

Moreover, higher ketone body levels could inhibit the NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome, limiting inflammation. However, clinical trials assessing the efficacy of KDs in pediatric cancer patients are lacking.

KD, epilepsy, and gut microbiota

Several studies have reported changes in the gut microbiota of individuals following KD. The modulation of colonic bacteria appears to have a direct role in the anti-seizure effects of KD in pediatric epilepsy cases.

Epileptic children exhibit gut microbiota changes that may potentially lead to the development or exacerbation of seizures.

Numerous studies have examined the relationship between gut microbiota and epilepsy, emphasizing the effects of KD on the gut microbiota. Although still an active area of research in pediatric epileptic cases, studies point to a significant impact of KD on gut microbial composition and function.

The typical effects of KD include reductions in BMI, serum glucose levels, and ketosis. These are associated with increased levels of beneficial bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, Parabacteroides, and Akkermansia muciniphila, in the gut. Meanwhile, pro-inflammatory species, including Proteobacteria and Desulfovibrio, appear to decline with KD.

A trial showed that KD reduced the abundance of Bifidobacterium, which was attributed to increased ketone body production (chiefly, β-hydroxybutyrate), resulting in lower T helper 17 (Th17) cells in visceral and intestinal fat.

This is significant given that obesity and insulin resistance are characterized by low-grade inflammation, and lowering Th17 cells may help reverse the process.

Concluding remarks

Together, the study highlighted the potential of KDs and the gut microbiota as a new disease prevention and treatment avenue. Notably, the available evidence and long-term effects (of KD) in children are limited.

Besides, it is vital to understand the potential risks of adhering to a diet rich in fat and proteins but low in carbohydrates.

As KDs gain popularity among youth for weight loss, their effects on the gut microbiota and nutritional status warrant additional research for a more sustainable approach to medical nutrition.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, August 24). Ketogenic diets, gut microbiota, and health effects. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 24, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230824/Ketogenic-diets-gut-microbiota-and-health-effects.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Ketogenic diets, gut microbiota, and health effects". News-Medical. 24 August 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230824/Ketogenic-diets-gut-microbiota-and-health-effects.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Ketogenic diets, gut microbiota, and health effects". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230824/Ketogenic-diets-gut-microbiota-and-health-effects.aspx. (accessed August 24, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Ketogenic diets, gut microbiota, and health effects. News-Medical, viewed 24 August 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230824/Ketogenic-diets-gut-microbiota-and-health-effects.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New genes linked to breast cancer risk identified
The cognitive effects of the MIND diet
Scientist receives $6.8M grant to study how environmental chemicals increase CVD risk
What are the patterns in the incidence of early-onset cancers?
High-fat diet changes gut bacteria, bile acids, and increases colorectal cancer risk
Structural explanations for inequality can reduce bias in children
The association between diet pattern and depressive and anxiety symptoms
High aerobic fitness at age 18 linked to lower risk of several types of cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Many cancer drugs approved without clear evidence of benefit, study shows