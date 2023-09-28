Can AI outperform radiologists in detecting lung issues? New study weighs in

In a recent study published in the journal Radiology, researchers evaluated the diagnostic accuracy of four artificial intelligence (AI) tools in detecting pleural effusion, airspace disease, and pneumothorax on chest radiographs.

Chest radiography requires significant training and experience for correct interpretations. Studies have evaluated AI models' ability to analyze chest radiographs, leading to the development of AI tools to assist radiologists. Moreover, some AI tools have been approved and are commercially available.

Studies evaluating AI as a decision-support tool for human readers have reported enhanced performance of readers, particularly among readers with less experience. Nevertheless, the clinical use of AI tools for radiological diagnosis is in the nascent stages. Although AI has been increasingly used in radiology, there is a pressing need to evaluate them in real-life scenarios.

Study: Commercially Available Chest Radiograph AI Tools for Detecting Airspace Disease, Pneumothorax, and Pleural Effusion. Image Credit: KELECHI5050 / ShutterstockStudy: Commercially Available Chest Radiograph AI Tools for Detecting Airspace Disease, Pneumothorax, and Pleural Effusion. Image Credit: KELECHI5050 / Shutterstock

About the study

In the present study, researchers evaluated commercial AI tools in detecting common acute findings on chest radiographs. Consecutive unique patients aged 18 or older with chest radiographs from four hospitals were retrospectively identified. Only the first chest radiographs of patients were included. Radiographs were excluded if they were 1) duplicates from the same patient, 2) from non-participating hospitals, 3) missing DICOM images, or 4) had insufficient lung visualization.

Radiographs were analyzed for airspace disease, pleural effusion, and pneumothorax. Experienced thoracic radiologists blinded to AI predictions performed the reference standard assessment. Two readers independently labeled chest radiographs. Readers had access to patients' medical history, including their prior or future chest radiographs or computed tomography (CT) scans.

A trained physician extracted labels from radiology reports. The diagnostic accuracy assessment did not include reports considered insufficient for label extraction. Four AI vendors [Annalise Enterprise CXR (vendor A), SmartUrgences (B), ChestEye (C), and AI-RAD Companion (D)] participated in the study.

Each AI tool processed frontal chest radiographs and generated a probability score for target finding(s). Probability thresholds specified by manufacturers were used to compute binary diagnostic accuracy metrics. Three tools used a single threshold, whereas one (vendor B) used both sensitivity and specificity thresholds. AI tools were not trained on data from participating hospitals.

Findings

The study included 2,040 patients (1,007 males and 1,033 females) with a median age of 72. Among them, 67.2% did not have target findings, while the remainder had at least one target finding. Eight and two patients had no AI output from vendors A and C, respectively. Most patients had prior/future chest CT scans or radiographs. Almost 60% of patients had ≥ 2 findings, and 31.7% had ≥ 4 findings on chest radiographs.

Related Stories

Airspace disease, pleural effusions, and pneumothorax were identified on 393, 78, and 365 chest radiographs upon reference standard examination, respectively. An intercostal drainage tube was present in 33 patients. Sensitivities and specificities of AI tools were 72% to 91% and 62% to 86% for airspace disease, 62% to 95% and 83% to 97% for pleural effusion, and 63% to 90% and 98% to 100% for pneumothorax, respectively.

Negative predictive values remained high (92% to 100%) across findings, while positive predictive values were lower and variable (36% to 86%). Sensitivities, specificities, and negative and positive predictive values differed for similar target findings by AI tool. Seventy-two readers from different radiology sub-specialties validated at least one chest radiograph.

The false-negative rate for airspace disease was not different between clinical radiology reports and AI tools, except when vendor B sensitivity threshold was used. However, AI tools had a higher false-positive rate for airspace disease than radiology reports. Likewise, the false-negative rate for pneumothorax did not differ between radiology reports and AI tools, except when vendor B specificity threshold was used.

AI tools had a higher false-positive rate for pneumothorax than radiology reports, except when vendor B specificity threshold was used. Vendor A had a lower rate of false negatives than radiology reports for pleural effusion; vendors B and C had higher rates than radiology reports. Three tools had a higher rate, and one had a lower rate of false positives for pleural effusion than radiology reports.

Conclusions

Taken together, the findings suggest that AI tools had moderate to high sensitivity and remarkable negative predictive values for identifying pleural effusion, airspace disease, and pneumothorax on chest radiographs. However, their positive predictive values were variable and lower, and the false-positive rates were higher than radiology reports.

The specificity of tools declined for chest radiographs and anteroposterior chest radiographs, with multiple findings for airspace disease and pleural effusion relative to those with a single finding. Also, notably, many errors made by AI would be impossible/problematic for readers to identify without having access to additional imaging or patient history.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, September 28). Can AI outperform radiologists in detecting lung issues? New study weighs in. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 28, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230928/Can-AI-outperform-radiologists-in-detecting-lung-issues-New-study-weighs-in.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Can AI outperform radiologists in detecting lung issues? New study weighs in". News-Medical. 28 September 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230928/Can-AI-outperform-radiologists-in-detecting-lung-issues-New-study-weighs-in.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Can AI outperform radiologists in detecting lung issues? New study weighs in". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230928/Can-AI-outperform-radiologists-in-detecting-lung-issues-New-study-weighs-in.aspx. (accessed September 28, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Can AI outperform radiologists in detecting lung issues? New study weighs in. News-Medical, viewed 28 September 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230928/Can-AI-outperform-radiologists-in-detecting-lung-issues-New-study-weighs-in.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Brain-computer interface enables woman with severe paralysis to speak through digital avatar
Artificial intelligence and polyclonal antibody sequencing redefine the future of antibody discovery
Artificial intelligence may influence whether you can get pain medication
AI-based model can predict risk of dying in the years following a hip fracture
Brazilian researchers propose a quantitative diagnostic method for autism spectrum disorder
PSMA PET/CT can diagnose advanced prostate cancer in elderly patients without biopsy
The growing role of AI in science and discovery
Study reports the first protein-based diagnostic signature to discriminate MIS-C from Kawasaki Disease and other common infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Analytical and clinical evaluation of antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests against the most encountered SARS-CoV-2 variants