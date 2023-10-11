Industry expert, Dr. Jafar Jafari, teases new book, The Essential Guide to Hydrogen and Methane Breath Testing, at UEG Week 2023

Dr. Jafar Jafari, expert in the field of gastroenterology, is excited to announce the forthcoming release of his groundbreaking book, "The Essential Guide to Hydrogen and Methane Breath Testing." at one of the largest Gastroenterology congresses in the world, UEG Week 2023.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Gastrointestinal disorders affect millions of individuals globally, impacting their quality of life and often leading to substantial healthcare costs. Dr Jafari’s new book offers “A Modern Approach to Investigating Gastrointestinal Disorders”, shining a light on the transformative potential of Hydrogen Methane Breath testing (HMBT) to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal conditions.

In this comprehensive and expertly researched book, Dr. Jafari delves deep into the science behind HMBT, exploring its role in reshaping the way we understand and manage gastrointestinal health. This book will be published in 2024, and will be published in partnership with leading medical device manufacturer, Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont®, comments, "We are excited to be working with Dr Jafari on the upcoming release of his new book, we believe it will really help healthcare professionals to unlock the potential of HMBT in Gastroenterology.”

Dr. Jafari, explains, “I have the opportunity to share my knowledge and passion for gastrointestinal health with the next generation of healthcare professionals. This book is a culmination of my experiences, insights, and dedication to the field. I hope it serves as a valuable practical resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of hydrogen and methane breath testing, ultimately leading to improved patient care and outcomes.”

While the official book launch is scheduled for 2024, attendees of UEG 2023 will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the book's content and meet the author, Dr. Jafar Jafari. They can also engage in discussions about the book's content, its implications for the field, and the future of gastroenterology. This year, UEG 2023 takes place on October 14 – 17, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen; Dr. Jafari will be at Bedfont’s stand, C3-70.

