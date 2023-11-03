AZoNetwork launches AZoAI, an open - access platform for the artificial intelligence industry

Nov 3 2023Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

AZoNetwork, the specialist science publisher with over one million named subscribers, has announced the launch of AZoAI.com, an open-access platform for the artificial intelligence industry. AZoAI.com is the 12th subject-specific website launched by AZoNetwork, and it aims to share the latest trusted artificial intelligence content on an easy-access platform.

AZoAI features expert editorial articles put together by an in-house team of professionals, interviews with thought-leaders in prestigious fields, and product profiles from some of the leading companies worldwide. The platform is designed to educate and inform a worldwide audience of researchers, engineers, and scientists with the latest industry news, information, and insights from the artificial intelligence and machine learning industries.

“We launched AZoAI because we recognized that AI is exploding and that there was a requirement across industry to provide an information resource that educated people on the use of AI in every sector from medical imaging and process control in the laboratory to energy management and quantum computing.” Said Dr. Ian Birkby, CEO of AZoNetwork.

"The function and the direction of AZoAI is to provide that information to people in the industry to understand how they can deploy AI into their own products, services, and processes in their own industries. So it's about showing them where the picks and shovels are for the AI gold rush."

AZoAI covers a wide range of industries from improving agricultural processes and enhancing road safety to increasing the efficiency of town planning and providing consultants with a medical 2nd opinion.

Visit www.AZoAi.com to find out more. 

Posted in: Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-designed drug candidate shows promise for gastric acid inhibition
Machine learning can simplify lung cancer screening process
Researchers develop AI-based tool for estimating cancer patient's chances for survival
Artificial intelligence models for diagnosing post-traumatic stress disorder
The growing role of AI in science and discovery
AI-based model can predict risk of dying in the years following a hip fracture
Can artificial intelligence transform public health nutrition?
Artificial intelligence may influence whether you can get pain medication

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Brain-computer interface enables woman with severe paralysis to speak through digital avatar