AZoNetwork launches AZoAI, an open - access platform for the artificial intelligence industry

AZoNetwork, the specialist science publisher with over one million named subscribers, has announced the launch of AZoAI.com, an open-access platform for the artificial intelligence industry. AZoAI.com is the 12th subject-specific website launched by AZoNetwork, and it aims to share the latest trusted artificial intelligence content on an easy-access platform.

AZoAI features expert editorial articles put together by an in-house team of professionals, interviews with thought-leaders in prestigious fields, and product profiles from some of the leading companies worldwide. The platform is designed to educate and inform a worldwide audience of researchers, engineers, and scientists with the latest industry news, information, and insights from the artificial intelligence and machine learning industries.

“We launched AZoAI because we recognized that AI is exploding and that there was a requirement across industry to provide an information resource that educated people on the use of AI in every sector from medical imaging and process control in the laboratory to energy management and quantum computing.” Said Dr. Ian Birkby, CEO of AZoNetwork.

"The function and the direction of AZoAI is to provide that information to people in the industry to understand how they can deploy AI into their own products, services, and processes in their own industries. So it's about showing them where the picks and shovels are for the AI gold rush."

AZoAI covers a wide range of industries from improving agricultural processes and enhancing road safety to increasing the efficiency of town planning and providing consultants with a medical 2nd opinion.

Visit www.AZoAi.com to find out more.