Revolutionizing liver transplants in pigs with magnetic anastomosis technology

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, a group of researchers evaluated the effectiveness of magnetic anastomosis technology (MAT) in reducing the duration of vascular anastomosis and improving outcomes in pig orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT).

Study: Liver transplantation using magnetic anastomosis in pigs. Image Credit: mi_viri/Shutterstock.comStudy: Liver transplantation using magnetic anastomosis in pigs. Image Credit: mi_viri/Shutterstock.com

Background

Liver transplantation is a crucial treatment for end-stage liver diseases, with the duration of the anhepatic phase being a significant factor affecting the prognosis of recipients.

A prolonged anhepatic period, associated with longer warm ischemia times and blood flow disturbances, increases the risk of several complications, such as allograft dysfunction and renal insufficiency. While effective, traditional hand-sewn vascular anastomosis techniques are time-consuming and contribute to the length of the anhepatic phase.

MAT presents a convenient, time-saving method for revascularization, potentially reducing these risks. Despite its promising applications in animal models, further research is needed to refine this technology for clinical use in human liver transplantations, particularly in understanding its long-term effects and biocompatibility.

About the Study

The study utilized a novel magnetic device for MAT to perform liver transplantations in pigs for which twenty healthy adult Bama pigs, randomly divided into donors and recipients, were used.

The donor livers were harvested, cold-flushed with University of Wisconsin solution, and preserved in the same solution at 4°C. During transplantation, the magnetic rings were applied to both donor and recipient livers' stumps of the portal vein and inferior vena cava (suprahepatic and infrahepatic). 

Anastomosis was achieved by bringing the magnetic rings of corresponding vessels into proximity, allowing for rapid magnetic attachment and vascular connection. The hepatic artery and biliary anastomosis were completed manually.

Postoperative management included antibiotics and analgesics but excluded immunosuppressants. Liver and kidney functions were monitored pre-surgery and at various intervals post-surgery. Imaging studies, including abdominal vascular ultrasound and venography, were conducted to assess the patency of vascular anastomoses. 

Related Stories

Tissues were sampled for histopathological analysis after euthanasia. Data were presented as either counts (percentages) or median values with interquartile ranges (IQR).

The paired t-test or the Wilcoxon signed rank test was employed to assess differences between means, depending on the suitability of the data set. A p-value less than 0.05 was regarded as indicative of statistical significance.

Study results

In the present study involving liver transplants using MAT in pigs, all surgeries performed on the recipients were successful. The average duration of the operation was recorded as 225 minutes, with the cold ischemia time for donor livers being around 59 minutes.

The anhepatic phase, crucial in liver transplantation, was relatively short, with a duration of 13 minutes. During this phase, the suprahepatic and infrahepatic inferior vena cava were connected along with the vein, taking 4, 3, and 3 minutes, respectively. Additionally, recipients had a ischemia time of just 4 minutes. On the other hand, suturing techniques for connecting the artery and bile ducts manually took more time.

After the surgery, there was an increase in serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels, which are indicators of liver injury. Still, these levels began to decrease within 24 hours.

Serum total bilirubin also showed a considerable increase postoperatively but declined after 24 hours. Kidney function remained stable throughout both surgery periods, as assessed by blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine (CRE) levels.

The median survival time for recipients following transplantation was 115 days. The main reasons for death included liver failure, rejection by the system, and infections. Other contributing factors were edema and bleeding from the artery anastomosis. Fortunately, during the recovery period after surgery, there were no complications, like blockages or leaks, in the liver's blood vessels.

A detailed examination of the vascular anastomoses performed with MAT revealed positive outcomes. In one instance, a recipient who survived for 13 days post-operation showed well-healed vascular anastomosis.

The magnetic devices used for the anastomosis were perfectly aligned, with no signs of stenosis or angulation, and the anastomotic stoma surface was smooth. The histological analysis supported these findings, showing a neat alignment of the intima and regular arrangement of endothelial cells and collagen fibers at the anastomotic site.

These results demonstrate the potential of MAT in liver transplantation for effectively reducing critical operation times while ensuring the integrity and functionality of vascular anastomoses.

Conclusions 

To summarize, in the study, MAT was successfully used for rapid donor liver implantation in pig liver transplantations without any postoperative complications related to the technology. Traditional hand-sewn vascular anastomosis methods in liver transplantation are complex and time-consuming, often leading to longer anhepatic phases.

The newly designed MAT, employing Ti-NdFeB composite magnetic rings suitable for permanent implantation, demonstrated excellent biocompatibility and significantly reduced the anhepatic duration to 13 minutes.

This innovation not only simplifies vascular anastomosis but also minimizes the renal and intestinal damage typically associated with prolonged anhepatic phases.

The study also addressed potential concerns regarding anastomotic angulation or distortion due to magnetic forces. It confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the magnetic rings, underscoring their potential to enhance liver transplantation outcomes by reducing ischemia-reperfusion injury.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2023, November 21). Revolutionizing liver transplants in pigs with magnetic anastomosis technology. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 21, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231121/Revolutionizing-liver-transplants-in-pigs-with-magnetic-anastomosis-technology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Revolutionizing liver transplants in pigs with magnetic anastomosis technology". News-Medical. 21 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231121/Revolutionizing-liver-transplants-in-pigs-with-magnetic-anastomosis-technology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Revolutionizing liver transplants in pigs with magnetic anastomosis technology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231121/Revolutionizing-liver-transplants-in-pigs-with-magnetic-anastomosis-technology.aspx. (accessed November 21, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2023. Revolutionizing liver transplants in pigs with magnetic anastomosis technology. News-Medical, viewed 21 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231121/Revolutionizing-liver-transplants-in-pigs-with-magnetic-anastomosis-technology.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Intestinal hormones hold promise for halting liver scarring
Study shows link between food insecurity and liver disease in teens
Researchers improve the system for stratifying mortality risk of variceal bleeding
New study reveals turmeric and Tinospora Cordifolia reduce liver injury risk in TB patients
Study finds increased liver cancer risk among Mexican Americans in subsequent generations
From Mount Everest to your liver: The alarming reach of 'forever chemicals' in our environment and health
Study links lifestyle choices and gender to severity of fatty liver disease in workers
Eating ultra-processed foods puts your liver at risk, new study warns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New insights into the pathogenesis of chronic liver diseases