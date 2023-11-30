Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions

In a recent study published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, researchers examined the impact of the growth in internet technology on psychological well-being and overall mental health. They found that the effect of the prolific growth of internet-based technologies on mental health worldwide has been inconsistent and minor.

Study: Global Well-Being and Mental Health in the Internet Age. Image Credit: Josep Suria/Shutterstock.com
Study: Global Well-Being and Mental Health in the Internet Age. Image Credit: Josep Suria/Shutterstock.com

Background

The rapid growth in internet technologies in the past two decades has raised concerns about the impact on psychological well-being and mental health. Apprehensions also exist about the widespread popularity of internet-enabled technologies such as social media, smartphones, and online games among adolescents and their harmful effects on their mental health. The initial response of some governments to such concerns was to regulate the access of specific age groups to these technologies.

However, subsequent studies involving methodologies such as meta-analyses and longitudinal observations have challenged the initial views that widespread internet technologies have been harmful to the psychological well-being of users. Early studies also lacked methods for accurate measurements of internet technology engagement as well as robust sampling.

Furthermore, since there have not been any other comprehensive tests conducted to determine the association between increasing internet usage and mental health, whether an increase in the adoption of internet-based technologies has had a significantly negative impact on mental health remains unclear.

About the study

In the present research, two studies were conducted to understand changes in mental health and global well-being due to the widespread adoption of internet-based technologies. The first study examined three aspects of psychological well-being and contrasted them with data across 16 years from 168 countries on the per capita mobile-broadband subscriptions and internet users. Additionally, they evaluated 19 years of data from 202 countries on three major mental-health outcomes, namely, self-harm, depressive disorders, and anxiety disorders.

Their major aims were to understand how the proliferation of technologies enabled by the internet in the last two years has changed mental health and well-being on a global level, whether the per capita mobile-broadband subscriptions and internet users in a country can predict the mental health and well-being of the country, and whether associations between mental health and the usage of internet-based technology varies across sex and age, with indications of vulnerable populations.

The psychological well-being indicators used for the first study were self-reported negative experiences, positive experiences, and life satisfaction. Mental health data from over two million individuals between the ages of 15 and 89, collected between 2005 and 2022 from 168 countries, was contrasted with the number of mobile broadband and internet users in these countries to determine the association between internet usage and psychological well-being over the previous two decades.

Related Stories

In the second study, the researchers used meta-analysis data from 202 countries on mental health outcomes, such as the rates of depressive disorders, self-harm, and anxiety disorders between 2000 and 2019, to understand the impact of widespread adoption of internet-based technologies on mental health. The data was obtained from the Global Burden of Disease study conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation in 2019, which consolidates information from surveys, disease registries, civil registrations, and consensus from all the countries that are members of the World Health Organization.

Results

The results from the first study reported that in 16 years, the three indices of psychological well-being showed no changes associated with the prolific usage of internet-based technologies in any of the 168 countries. Moreover, the increases in positive and negative experiences were close to negligible and small enough not to be considered significant.

When variations in the associations between increased use of internet-enabled technologies and psychological well-being indicators were examined across countries, the results showed that no consistent connections could be observed between changes in well-being and the adoption of internet-based technology. Additionally, the associations also did not show variations across demographic groups either, and younger individuals or younger women, specifically, were not found to be particularly vulnerable.

The findings from the second study, however, showed mixed results. When compared against a point null hypothesis, the average rates of self-harm and depressive disorders were found to decrease, while those of anxiety disorders were found to increase. However, after adjusting for noise in the meta-analyses, the associations between changes in mental health outcomes and adoption of internet-based technologies were found to be insignificant.

Conclusions

Overall, the findings suggested that across the past two decades, the prolific development and use of internet-based technologies have not had a significant impact on psychological well-being indices or mental health outcomes. The researchers believe that more transparent analyses are required to understand the potential detrimental impacts of internet-based technologies on mental health.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2023, November 30). Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 30, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231130/Rethinking-the-internets-role-in-mental-health-Recent-study-challenges-common-perceptions.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions". News-Medical. 30 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231130/Rethinking-the-internets-role-in-mental-health-Recent-study-challenges-common-perceptions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231130/Rethinking-the-internets-role-in-mental-health-Recent-study-challenges-common-perceptions.aspx. (accessed November 30, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2023. Rethinking the internet's role in mental health: Recent study challenges common perceptions. News-Medical, viewed 30 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231130/Rethinking-the-internets-role-in-mental-health-Recent-study-challenges-common-perceptions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Genetic study sheds new light on the intricate link between sleep problems and psychiatric conditions
New research finds father's prenatal mental health may benefit child's behavior and IQ
Nutrition plays a pivotal role in diabetes and mental health
Five ways AI can help to deal with the mental health crisis
Can Beta-carotene boost cognitive health? Study reveals promising insights
Psychologists warn about the dangers of rising psychological pseudoscience
Study explores link between paternal mental health and behavioral, cognitive problems in children
UK Biobank study links social connections with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Science tackles mental health: New tools against anxiety and depression in a stressed world