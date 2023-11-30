SLACOM and NCCN host the Latin American Regional Breast Cancer Summit

Today the Latin American and Caribbean Society of Medical Oncology (SLACOM) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) host the Latin American Regional Breast Cancer Summit: Advocating and Implementing Guideline-Concordant Cancer Care for Patients. Esteemed experts from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and the United States will present challenges, barriers, and potential solutions for improving access to guideline-concordant breast cancer care in the Latin American region. The regional summit provides an opportunity for a diverse group of multidisciplinary experts to identify and fill any knowledge gaps in breast cancer care and health system processes for cancer prevention and control in Latin America.

There is a clear and urgent need to improve our current processes and systems, including those that guide patients in navigating health systems in Latin America. We hope that the findings and recommendations from the SLACOM/NCCN Working Group, as well as the feedback from the Latin American Regional Breast Cancer Summit will inform the development of Implementation Guidelines for Breast Cancer that can be used by patients, physicians, and systems to take action to address the needs of patients." Eduardo L. Cazap, MD, PhD, Founder and First President of SLACOM

SLACOM and NCCN first launched a project to convene thought leaders, government entities, health care providers, patients, and civil society members to conduct a rigorous analysis of cancer burden, existing guidelines and healthcare utilization and accessibility, gaps, obstacles, and system disruptions to guideline-concordant care in Argentina in 2022. The SLACOM/NCCN Working Group developed a set of findings and recommendations to address the major impediments to guideline implementation in breast cancer care, which were presented and discussed at the summit.

That summit also included a presentation outlining the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative Implementation Framework to provide a practical model to help inform the work of the group moving forward.

"We are honored to continue working alongside SLACOM and others in the Latin America region," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "People with cancer everywhere should have access to treatment based on established evidence-based, expert consensus guidelines. Today's webinar is part of the SLACOM/NCCN Working Group's ongoing commitment to develop procedures that improve the implementation of best practices in this region, according to the latest international standards."

NCCN has previously collaborated with other groups in the Latin American region and translated resources for patients and health care providers into Spanish and other languages. Learn more about how the gold standard NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) have been adapted for various locations and resource levels worldwide at NCCN.org/global.