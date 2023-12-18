New $3.2 million grant fuels collaborative fight against cancers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 18 2023University of Southern California

Researchers from disparate disciplines located at USC, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Stanford University gather to find solutions to cancer through the newly formed Convergent Science Cancer Consortium.

Funding an unconventional approach to fighting cancer that emphasizes the integration of diverse scientific disciplines, the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded $3.2 million to establish the Convergent Science Cancer Consortium (CSCC), led by Dean's Professor of Biological Sciences Peter Kuhn at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

The consortium, which includes Stanford University, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Children's Hospital Los Angeles as inaugural members, unites experts from fields such as biology, engineering, mathematics and computer science, to discover more effective treatment strategies through a more holistic understanding of cancer, particularly for hard-to-treat forms such as bladder cancer, sarcomas and metastatic cancers.

A global asset in finding cancer solutions

A leading cause of death worldwide, cancer presents complex challenges that often exceed the scope of traditional research methods. By fostering collaboration across various scientific domains, the CSCC intends to overcome these limitations. And because it will include scientists from across disciplines and institutions, their proposed solutions are likely to be more versatile and applicable to a diverse range of populations and health care systems.

"The CSCC is a paradigm shift in cancer research," said Peter Kuhn, Dean's Professor of Biological Sciences at USC Dornsife and director of the CSCC. A trained physicist and director of the Convergent Science Institute in Cancer at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, Kuhn brings a unique perspective and broader vision to cancer research.

By integrating diverse scientific insights, we can develop more effective, tailored treatments for patients, especially those fighting intractable forms of cancer."

Peter Kuhn, Dean's Professor of Biological Sciences at USC Dornsife

The CSCC places a special emphasis on understanding and addressing cancer in military personnel, a group often exposed to unique environmental risks such as asbestos in conflict zones.

This focus, relatively rare in cancer research, offers significant benefits not only to military personnel but also to civilians exposed to similar hazards. The insights gained could lead to better prevention and treatment strategies for cancers caused by specific environmental factors.

More personal, more effective cancer treatment

The consortium's approach aims to advance personalized cancer treatments that consider individual patient profiles. This could result in more effective treatments with reduced side effects. They will also study technologies for real-time monitoring, such as wearable devices, that hold promise for early detection and intervention, potentially improving patient survival rates.

Related Stories

Co-principal investigator Dan Theodorescu is the director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center and a renowned physician scientist and cancer expert. Theodorescu combines molecular and cell biology with computational methods in his research. He and Kuhn have long held a belief that convergent science holds exceptional power to find cancer solutions.

Co-principal investigator Christina Curtis of Stanford University brings extensive biomedical data science expertise. Using the latest computational methods, she'll lead efforts to parse the copious and varied information the consortium researchers will produce.

Co-investigator Fariba Navid of Children's Hospital Los Angeles has expertise in pediatric bone and soft tissue sarcomas. She will continue an ongoing collaboration with Kuhn to assess circulating tumor cells in these cancers.

The establishment of the Convergent Science Cancer Consortium, much of which is modeled on the recently established Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center led by Theodorescu as director and Kuhn as deputy director, marks a pivotal moment in cancer research, according to the researchers -; one that "means new avenues of hope for patients and their families," said Kuhn.

Source:

University of Southern California

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A class of diabetes medications may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer
Advancements in food allergy research promise improved diagnosis and treatment options
IFNγ identified as crucial for reducing pulmonary viral loads in COVID-19, new research shows
New map offers valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms of neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer
Metabolic syndrome linked to higher pancreatic cancer risk, study shows
Physically active women less likely to develop breast cancer before menopause
Women over 50 can safely reduce mammogram frequency after breast cancer surgery
New drug combo shows promise in targeting RAS-mutant multiple myeloma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
AI-based risk model for breast cancer screening