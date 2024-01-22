ATSE welcomes progress on AI regulations, urges swift action and robust measures

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 22 2024Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering

​The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) welcomes today’s release of the Australian Government's interim report on Safe and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), which includes many of the issues and suggestions raised by ATSE, and urges swift action in key areas.

The report identifies future actions including expert testing of AI systems and public reporting on AI system usage, both of which were recommended by ATSE’s submission. ATSE has also urged strengthening misinformation and disinformation laws, and welcomes future reforms suggested in the interim report.

It is critical that robust measures are rapidly implemented to position Australia at the forefront of AI development and as a global leader in responsible use of AI.

The government's interim response is encouraging and aligns with many of ATSE’s recommendations. However, there is an urgent need to move forward now, particularly in areas like enhanced misinformation laws, the establishment of an expert advisory group, and mandatory guard rails for high-risk AI uses,"

Dr Katherine Woodthorpe, President, ATSE

“It is also essential to involve and consult consumer advocates when setting risk thresholds for AI applications. Their inclusion will ensure a balanced and comprehensive approach to AI regulation, reflecting a wide range of societal needs and concerns.

“This is Australia's AI moment. With the right actions, we can lead in both technological and regulatory innovation in AI, setting a global standard for responsible and effective AI development and deployment,” said Dr Woodthorpe. 

Related Stories

ATSE looks forward to continuing its work with government and other stakeholders on AI. The foundational report on Generative AI requested by the National Science and Technology Council – co-authored by ATSE – provides an evidence base for the Australian Government’s AI policy initiatives. ATSE stands ready to ensure Australia harnesses AI's transformative potential while maintaining the highest standards of safety, responsibility, and innovation.

Source:

Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Harnessing AI tools for life science research
Chatbot therapy proves effective for tinnitus management, study finds
AI-based model can predict therapy outcome in ovarian cancer patients
AI predicts ideal sites for chemical alterations in drug molecules
AI unravels the secret code of human lives
New artificial intelligence algorithms facilitate diagnosis of difficult cancers
Use of artificial intelligence to diagnose lagophthalmos
AI-powered radiation therapy revolutionizes cancer treatment at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Artificial intelligence is a promising tool to disseminate nutrition-related information, study finds