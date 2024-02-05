Almirall and Microsoft partner on AI-powered drug discovery in dermatology

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM) , a global pharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology, announced today a strategic partnership with Microsoft to drive innovation and digital transformation, advance the research of medical solutions for dermatological diseases, and accelerate the digital transformation of the company. During this three-year collaboration, Almirall and Microsoft Industry Solutions, in collaboration with some Microsoft partners, will create a joint Digital Office to build on Almirall's unified data platform, and drive digital innovation in drug discovery and development by harnessing generative artificial intelligence and advanced analytics technologies.

From left to right: Carlos Gallardo, CEO and President of Almirall, and Alberto Granados, President of Microsoft in Spain. Image Credit: Almirall

As part of this agreement, Almirall aims to apply its extensive R&D knowledge and expertise in drug discovery combined with Microsoft’s cutting-edge digital technologies to accelerate the development of innovative treatment options within medical dermatology.

Within this partnership, Almirall plans to leverage generative AI for rapid analysis of extensive datasets creating a digital, agile, and patient-centric approach. Within Almirall R&D, the focus includes accelerating the discovery of new therapeutic targets, as well as using generative artificial intelligence and advanced analytics technologies. The goal of this work is to discover synthesizable molecules, to generate new technologies for Almirall’s dermatology pipeline. The partnership also aims to optimize operations through data and AI and constructing an intelligence-driven technology platform. AI technologies will be employed to prioritize drug discovery based on novelty and commercialization potential prior to validation.

Empowering Almirall’s data governance and digital workplace

Throughout this collaboration, Almirall will establish a new approach to technology-aided data management to optimize access to high-quality data, including data governance, quality processes, digital identity management, amongst others. To enable this, Almirall aims to foster collaboration with high levels of data security, while driving digital innovation in drug discovery and development.

At Almirall, we believe that leading innovation is enabled by collaborating with experts and being at the forefront of science and technology. This agreement with Microsoft is a significant advancement in our digital transformation to achieve our goal of delivering novel treatment options for patients. It will empower us to apply latest technologies to transform our ways of working, and accelerate drug discovery.” Carlos Gallardo, CEO of Almirall

“Through this strategic partnership, Microsoft and its Industry Solutions organization will collaborate with Almirall towards their goal of becoming the greatest dermatology company ever and to revolutionize dermatological treatments and provide patients with the best possible solutions by leveraging Microsoft cutting-edge technologies of advanced analytics and generative artificial intelligence to foster innovation in drug discovery and development,” stated by Alberto Granados, Country General Manager of Microsoft in Spain.