IPIAD augments standard therapy for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 9 2024Oncoscience

A new research perspective was published in Oncoscience (Volume 11) on February 7, 2024, entitled, "IPIAD- an augmentation regimen added to standard treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma using already-marketed repurposed drugs irbesartan, pyrimethamine, itraconazole, azithromycin, and dapsone."

In this new paper, researcher Richard E. Kast from IIAIGC Study Center presents the data and rationale for adding five generic non-oncology drugs from general medical practice to gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, a current standard cytotoxic chemotherapy of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The regimen, called IPIAD, uses an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) irbesartan indicated for treating hypertension, an old antimicrobial drug pyrimethamine indicated for treating toxoplasmosis or malaria, an old antifungal drug itraconazole, an old broad spectrum antibiotic azithromycin, and an old antibiotic dapsone. 

"In reviewing selected growth driving systems active in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma then comparing these with detailed data on ancillary attributes of the IPIAD drugs, one can predict clinical benefit and slowing growth of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by this augmentation regimen."

Source:

Oncoscience

Journal reference:

Kast, R. E. (2024). IPIAD- an augmentation regimen added to standard treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma using already-marketed repurposed drugs irbesartan, pyrimethamine, itraconazole, azithromycin, and dapsone. Oncoscience. doi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.594.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UVA scientists develop new approach to machine learning for identifying heart drug
High blood pressure during pregnancy is associated with adverse perinatal outcomes
Revolutionary CAR T-cell therapy shows promise in reversing age-related metabolic dysfunction
Advancements in food allergy research promise improved diagnosis and treatment options
Scientists discover key brain cells affected by COVID-19
Balancing efficacy and safety: The challenges of mRNA drugs and vaccines in modern medicine
Study links specific inflammatory markers to increased cancer risk
Small-molecule A485 mobilizes white blood cells on demand

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New study reveals optimal drug sequencing for postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment