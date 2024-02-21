Machine learning enhances understanding of drug absorption

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 21 2024Mass General Brigham

Before orally administered drugs can make their way throughout the body, they must first bind to membrane proteins called drug transporters, which carry compounds across the intestinal tract and help them reach their intended targets. But because one drug can bind to several different drug transporters, they may struggle to get past this gut barrier, potentially leading to decreased drug absorption and efficacy. If another drug is added to the mix, interactions between the two compounds and their transporters can cause dangerous side effects.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and MIT have designed a model that analyzes the flow of drugs through tissues and uses machine learning to predict how specific compounds will interact with different transporters. When they used pig tissue to test their machine learning model on 50 approved and investigational drugs, they identified 58 previously unknown drug-transporter interactions and 1,810,270 unknown potential interactions between different drugs.

Our model has the potential to help accelerate drug discovery and allow drugmakers to better understand safety concerns associated with mixing different medicines."

Giovanni Traverso, MD, PhD, MBBCH, senior author, gastroenterologist in the Brigham's Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Endoscopy

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Shi, Y., et al. (2024). Screening oral drugs for their interactions with the intestinal transportome via porcine tissue explants and machine learning. Nature Biomedical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s41551-023-01128-9.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning paves the way for precision medicine in UTI treatments
Machine learning unlocks secrets of antimicrobial resistance, identifying over 900 key genes
UVA scientists develop new approach to machine learning for identifying heart drug
Balancing efficacy and safety: The challenges of mRNA drugs and vaccines in modern medicine
Optimizing hospital patient safety: Machine learning model enhances early warning system performance
New machine learning model predicts cardiac arrest in ICU patients using ECG data with high accuracy
Researchers develop machine learning-based tool for assessment of shoulder function
Machine learning reveals key markers for healthy aging, separate from chronic disease risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Deep learning and machine learning prognostic models for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease