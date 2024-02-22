University College Dublin launches new Centre for One Health to solve global health challenges

University College Dublin (UCD) today launched its new Centre for One Health. The Centre is dedicated to advancing research, education and collaboration on the One Health approach to solving global health challenges which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal and planetary health.

The UCD One Health Centre aims to research, educate and build awareness in relation to One Health, to promote the use of this approach and to become a national and world-class leader in developing and facilitating strategies to implement One Health. The Centre will pursue priorities in Research Excellence, Education and Training, Community Engagement and Outreach, Policy and Advocacy, and Building Capacity and Partnerships. This comprehensive approach underscores UCD's commitment to achieving its vision of making a lasting impact on global health.

Speaking at the official launch of UCD's One Health Centre, its Director, Professor Tony Holohan said, "If mankind is to protect human wellbeing and health from threats such as pandemics, obesity and antibiotic resistance, we need to better understand the links between our wellbeing and the health of the planet and all its plants and animals. We are one world and the purpose of One Health is to help us realise that and take actions that recognise this. Through this important step, I hope that we can build a national collaboration with other universities, government agencies, industry, and all stakeholders."

Assistant Professor Gerald Barry, Deputy Director of the One Health Centre emphasized the Centre's goal to promote the well-being of all species by fostering collaboration and cultivating strengths in leadership. He said, "The Centre for One Health will facilitate more cross-sectoral teaching, research and innovation in University College Dublin and across the academic sector through meaningful collaboration which make a positive contribution to national policy on One Health serving as a catalyst for positive change in global health."

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, visited UCD today to mark the launch.

It gives me immense pleasure to extend heartfelt congratulations on the establishment of the Centre for One Health in the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences at UCD. This marks a significant achievement and success story in the WHO European Region. The College of Health and Agricultural Sciences is indeed setting a commendable example within the region . Your valuable contribution to the One Health approach in addressing health risks is pivotal as we navigate the ongoing implementation of this critical framework". Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe

Speaking in relation to today's launch, UCD's President, Professor Orla Feely said, "To understand and provide solutions to diseases and other global health challenges we need to consider them in the context of the interface between humans, animals and the wider environment. Doing this effectively requires collaboration across a variety of sectors including government, academia, international organisations, civil society and the private sector. This partnership is fundamental to the One Health approach.

"The creation of the UCD One Health Centre will enable UCD to play a role in creating solutions to these global challenges and to engage in strategic partnerships nationally to help advocate for One Health. The One Health Centre is an extremely exciting opportunity for UCD to make a valuable contribution to protecting human wellbeing and health at a global level."