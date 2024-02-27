Study uncovers the anti-aging role of vitamin D and vitamin D receptor in Drosophila midgut model

Feb 27 2024Aging-US

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 3, entitled, "The anti-aging effect of vitamin D and vitamin D receptor in Drosophila midgut."

Adult stem cells are pivotal for maintaining tissue homeostasis, and their functional decline is linked to aging and its associated diseases, influenced by the niche cells' environment. Age- and cancer-related reduction of vitamin D and its receptor levels are well documented in human clinical studies. However, the mechanisms through which the vitamin D/vitamin D receptor (VitD/VDR) pathway contributes to anti-aging and extends life expectancy are not well understood. In this new study, researchers Joung-Sun Park, Hyun-Jin Na and Yung-Jin Kim from Pusan National University and Korea Food Research Institute aimed to determine the protective role of the vitamin D/vitamin D receptor pathway in differentiated enterocytes (ECs) during intestinal stem cell (ISC) aging. 

"This study aimed to determine the protective role of VitD/VDR in differentiated ECs during ISC aging using the adult Drosophila intestine model."

By utilizing a well-established Drosophila midgut model for stem cell aging biology, the researchers revealed that vitamin D receptor knockdown in ECs induced ISC proliferation, EC death, ISC aging, and enteroendocrine cell differentiation. Additionally, age- and oxidative stress-induced increases in ISC proliferation and centrosome amplification were reduced by vitamin D treatment. In conclusion, this study provides direct evidence of the anti-aging role of the VitD/VDR pathway, involving protecting ECs during aging, and provides valuable insights for exploring the molecular mechanisms underlying enhanced healthy aging in Drosophila.

"Our findings suggest a direct evidence of the anti-aging role of the vitamin D/vitamin D receptor pathway and provides insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying healthy aging in Drosophila."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Park, J.-S., et al. (2024). The anti-aging effect of vitamin D and vitamin D receptor in Drosophila midgut. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.205518.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

