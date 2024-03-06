Transformational $50 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin to boost Sylvester's research footprint

The University of Miami today announced a transformational $50 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. The gift will double Sylvester's research footprint, accelerating efforts to develop new therapies, enhancing care for patients, and expanding access to clinical trials in a new 12-story, 244,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2025.

In recognition of the gift, which is part of the University's $2.5 billion Ever Brighter fundraising campaign, the facility will be named the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.

This landmark gift advances our sophisticated and comprehensive cancer research efforts. With bench scientists and clinicians co-localized, we can deliver on the promise of precision medicine and enable even more families in the region to benefit from novel life-saving treatments. This building demonstrates Sylvester's commitment to our community and its dedication to reducing the burden of cancer in our nation." Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of Sylvester, Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in cancer research and executive dean for research at the Miller School

"Sylvester's team of physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals plays a leading role in our community's efforts to defeat cancer," said Griffin. "I am honored to support the transformational work of these incredible individuals in discovering, developing, and delivering life-saving treatments to those affected by this disease in South Florida and beyond."

One of the country's leading philanthropists, Griffin has long been committed to pushing the frontiers of science and medicine to drive progress and improve lives. His efforts have included major contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, among others. This donation is Griffin's largest philanthropic gift in Florida to date and among the ten largest healthcare-related philanthropic gifts in Florida in the last decade.

"More than 12,000 families in Miami-Dade County are impacted by cancer each year," noted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, who participated in the announcement. "We are grateful for Ken Griffin's generous support to ensure that our county has the necessary resources to be a national leader in the fight against cancer."

University of Miami Health System Board Chair, Stuart A. Miller, emphasized the significance of Griffin's commitment to a thriving South Florida.

"Great communities are defined by the commitment and enthusiastic support of those who give to ensure excellence and success," said Miller. "The Ken Griffin name has become synonymous with philanthropic leadership that drives value in the communities in which he operates. Miami is privileged and fortunate to now call Ken Griffin one of our own."

The new building comes as Sylvester-;currently one of only 72 cancer centers nationwide to hold the distinction-;renews its coveted NCI status. Its design will advance innovative research to develop new therapies and expand ongoing clinical trials, and includes such features as a focus on total-body wellness and state-of-the-art equipment.

"This building cements Miami in the national narrative around excellence in health care, and quickens our trajectory towards more cancer cures," added University of Miami Health System Chief Operating Officer Dr. Dipen Parekh.

"Ken Griffin has an amazing history of high-impact and effective giving," University of Miami President Julio Frenk, also a medical doctor, concluded. "Battling cancer requires a team approach and this building will bring warriors together-;scientists, clinicians, and patients-;to deliver inspiration and hope."