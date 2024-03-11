New method developed for triggering and imaging seizures in epilepsy patients

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 11 2024Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Researchers have developed a new method for triggering and imaging seizures in epilepsy patients, offering physicians the ability to collect real-time data to tailor epilepsy surgery. In contrast to previous practice, where physicians from neurology and nuclear medicine had to wait for hours to days in hopes of capturing the onset of a seizure, the new method is convenient, spares resources, and is clinically feasible. This research was published in the March issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

People with epilepsy and seizures who do not respond to medication are often helped by brain surgery. The goal of the surgical procedure is to remove the epileptic brain tissue and spare the healthy brain tissue to control seizures but avoid neurological deficits. "Precisely delineating the epileptic brain tissue is essential for successful surgeries, and obtaining timely images of seizures may help formulate surgical plans with increased precision" said Sabry L. Barlatey, MD, PhD, resident in the Department of Neurosurgery at University Hospital of Bern in Bern, Switzerland.

The ictal SPECT method has been used since the 1990s as the sole neuro-imaging technique able to capture an image of an epileptic seizure propagating in the brain. However, due to the growing cost and time constraints in health care, most epilepsy centers abandoned this potentially informative technique.

In this study, instead of waiting for spontaneous occurrences, we imaged planned seizures that were triggered with targeted electrical stimulation to the brain. To our knowledge, this simple idea had never been tested before."

Maxime O. Baud, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, University Hospital of Bern

Three adult participants with left temporal epilepsy were included in the case study. Authors identified and used stereotactic electroencephalography (sEEG) leads in targeted cerebral areas to trigger patient-typical seizures. The radiotracer 99mTc-HMPAO was administered within 12 seconds of ictal onset and SPECT images were acquired within 40 minutes.

Seizures were successfully triggered in each participant, replicating the patient-typical seizure semiology and electrographic pattern on sEEG without any adverse events. Each triggered seizure was patient-specific, and the imaged early seizure propagation was unique. In the first two cases, ictal SPECT offered complementary information to sEEG and revealed early involvement of brain areas lacking electrode coverage. In the third case, sEEG and ictal SPECT provided overlapping information.

Related Stories

"The finding of this study is of practical nature, as it greatly facilitates the acquisition of the ictal SPECT," noted Thomas Pyka, MD, Privatdozent in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital of Bern. "This may help obtain images of greater quality and could contribute to the refinement of resection planning, improving seizure and cognitive outcomes in epilepsy surgery."

This study was made available online in January 2024.

Source:

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Journal reference:

Barlatey, S. L., et al. (2024). Triggered Seizures for Ictal SPECT Imaging: A Case Series and Feasibility Study. The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. doi.org/10.2967/jnumed.123.266515.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how long COVID can affect brain function through vascular disruption
Ketogenic diet boosts brain's natural calm to combat epilepsy
Deep learning shines a new light on Parkinson's detection through the eye
Understanding long COVID: A call for better diagnosis and treatment
Is posttraumatic epilepsy associated with long-term dementia risk?
Shared molecular pathways found in Alzheimer's and epilepsy
Study suggests CT imaging with automated AI system predicts EGFR genotype, identifying mutation status cost-effectively and non-invasively
How does cancer impact cognitive decay?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Is posttraumatic epilepsy associated with long-term dementia risk?