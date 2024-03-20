SolasCure Awarded £405K Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Advance Chronic Wound Care

SOLASCURE Ltd (SolasCure), a biotechnology company developing a novel treatment to transform chronic wound care, today announced it has been awarded a highly competitive Biomedical Catalyst grant for industry-led research and development (R&D) from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

The funding, totaling £405K, will support the continued clinical development of SolasCure’s first investigational product, Aurase Wound Gel, a hydrogel containing tarumase (provisional INN), an enzyme clonedfrom medical maggots, for the treatment of millions of patients worldwide with chronic wounds.

SolasCure is one of 32 companies to be awarded the prestigious grant, which aims to support the development of solutions to significant health and healthcare challenges, out of 358 candidates that applied.

The grant will be used to improve the ambient temperature stabilityof Aurase Wound Gel, enabling transport and use of the product in a wide range of settings, as well as to adjust the release kinetics to ensure that tarumase is present at the wound surface at optimal concentrations throughout the treatment period.

By optimizing Aurase Wound Gel for further clinical trials, SolasCure aims to deliver an innovative product that will promote the healing of chronic wounds by addressing all elements of wound management—one that is cost-effective, fast, efficacious, and pain-free and that can be used easily in community or home care settings.

Chronic wounds represent an immense healthcare and economic burden. The Biomedical Catalyst grant award provides exciting validation and recognition from Innovate UK that SolasCure has the technical innovation to address this urgent unmet medical need... Following the landmark publication of our Phase IIa clinical trial data, the injection of this additional non-dilutive funding will take the development of Aurase Wound Gel one step closer to improving the lives of millions of patients suffering from chronic wounds.

Andy Weymann MD, MBA, Chairman of the Board, SolasCure

Related Stories

The Innovate UK funding complements a recently received European Innovation Council Accelerator grant to further de-risk SolasCure’s development of Aurase Wound Gel.

For more information about SolasCure, please visit: https://solascure.com/.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    SolasCure. (2024, March 20). SolasCure Awarded £405K Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Advance Chronic Wound Care. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 20, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240320/SolasCure-Awarded-c2a3405K-Innovate-UK-Biomedical-Catalyst-Grant-to-Advance-Chronic-Wound-Care.aspx.

  • MLA

    SolasCure. "SolasCure Awarded £405K Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Advance Chronic Wound Care". News-Medical. 20 March 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240320/SolasCure-Awarded-c2a3405K-Innovate-UK-Biomedical-Catalyst-Grant-to-Advance-Chronic-Wound-Care.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    SolasCure. "SolasCure Awarded £405K Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Advance Chronic Wound Care". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240320/SolasCure-Awarded-c2a3405K-Innovate-UK-Biomedical-Catalyst-Grant-to-Advance-Chronic-Wound-Care.aspx. (accessed March 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    SolasCure. 2024. SolasCure Awarded £405K Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Advance Chronic Wound Care. News-Medical, viewed 20 March 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240320/SolasCure-Awarded-c2a3405K-Innovate-UK-Biomedical-Catalyst-Grant-to-Advance-Chronic-Wound-Care.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback