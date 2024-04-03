Earlier menopause combined with high cardiovascular risk linked to cognitive problems later

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 3 2024American Academy of Neurology

Earlier menopause combined with higher risk of cardiovascular disease is linked to an increased risk of thinking and memory problems later, according to a new study published in the April 3, 2024, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. In this study, earlier menopause is defined as occurring before age 49.

As a person ages, blood vessels, including those in the brain, can be damaged by controllable cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking. These risk factors not only increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease, they increase the risk of dementia.

While cardiovascular risk factors are known to increase a person's risk for dementia, what is lesser known is why women have a greater risk for Alzheimer's disease than men. We examined if the hormonal change of menopause, specifically the timing of menopause, may play a role in this increased risk. We found that going through this hormonal change earlier in life while also having cardiovascular risk factors is linked to greater cognitive problems when compared to men of the same age."

Jennifer Rabin, PhD, study author of the University of Toronto, Canada

The study involved 8,360 female participants and 8,360 male participants matched for age who were enrolled in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging. Female participants had an average age at menopause of 50. All participants had an average age of 65 at the start of the study and were followed for three years.

Researchers divided female participants into three groups: those who experienced earlier menopause between ages 35 and 48; average menopause between ages 49 and 52; and later menopause between ages 53 and 65. Researchers also looked at whether they had used hormone therapy containing estrogens.

For all participants, researchers reviewed six cardiovascular risk factors: high LDL cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, as well as prescriptions for medications to lower blood pressure.

Participants were given a series of thinking and memory tests at the start and the end of the study. Researchers calculated cognitive scores for each person.

Related Stories

Researchers then examined the associations of cardiovascular risk with cognitive scores in female participants in the three groups and compared them to the same association in male participants.

After adjusting for factors such as age and education, researchers found that female participants with both earlier menopause and higher cardiovascular risk had lower cognitive scores three years later. For each one standard deviation increase in cardiovascular risk score, female participants with earlier menopause showed a 0.044 standard deviation decrease in cognitive scores, compared to male participants in the same age group who showed a 0.035 standard deviation decrease in cognitive scores.

Researchers did not find a similar association for female participants with average or later menopause. Hormone therapy did not affect the results.

"Our study suggests that earlier menopause may worsen the effects of high cardiovascular risk on cognitive decline," said Rabin. "Since our study followed participants for only three years, more research is needed over longer periods of time. Our findings highlight that age at menopause as well as cardiovascular risk should be considered when developing prevention strategies for cognitive decline."

A limitation of the study was that the age of menopause was self-reported, and participants may not have remembered that age accurately. Another limitation was that researchers did not include participants who reported a hysterectomy since the age of the procedure was not available. Additionally, no data was available on whether participants had surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Alexander, M. W., et al. (2024) Associations Between Age at Menopause, Vascular Risk, and 3-Year Cognitive Change in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209298.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Middle age: A critical turning point for brain health and cognition
Ovarian tissue freezing offers hope for extended fertility
Cardiovascular risk can rise sharply after women go through menopause
Early menopause tied to increased risk of disability and unemployment
Premature and early menopause in India: what are the triggers?
Psychosocial interventions show promise for managing non-physiological menopausal symptoms
Managing migraines and menopausal symptoms to reduce cardiovascular risks in middle-aged women
New trial explores cold-pressed castor oil as safe, natural treatment for dry-eye disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Association of estrogen-containing menopause hormonal therapy with COVID-19 mortality