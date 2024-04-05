World Health Day 2024: Championing Universal Health Rights with AZoNetwork

As the world commemorates World Health Day on April 7, 2024, the global community faces a critical moment to reflect on the indispensable right to health that is under siege for millions across the globe.

This year's theme, 'My Health, My Right,' highlights an urgent call to ensure everyone, everywhere, can access quality health services, education, and information, the comprehensive embodiment of health as a fundamental human right.

A global response to a global crisis

In response to the multifaceted challenges the world continues to face, World Health Day 2024 endeavors to not only spotlight these issues but also to inspire action towards universal access to essential health determinants: safe drinking water, clean air, nutritious food, quality housing, and equitable working and environmental conditions, free from discrimination.

Highlighting voices of change and innovation

In alignment with this year’s theme, we present five inspirational narratives from NewsMedical, showcasing pioneering efforts and perspectives on enhancing global health rights and services:

World Health Day: Giving Universal Health Coverage a Platform: Reflecting on the past, present, and potential of public health, with a particular focus on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and its importance to public health. Here, NewsMedical spoke to Gérard Schmets and Denis Porignon, Deputy Director of the WHO Primary Health Care Special Programme and Policy Adviser at the World Health Organization, respectively.

75 Years of WHO: This article reflects on the World Health Organization’s landmark contributions over 75 years, reinforcing the global commitment to health as a human right.

Empowering Women's Health: NewsMedicals interview with Dr. Naseri highlights her visionary approach and delves into innovative technologies transforming women's health, embodying the inclusive spirit of World Health Day.

Uniting Against Antimicrobial Resistance: This interview with the WHO explores their battle for the future in the critical fight against antimicrobial resistance, a cornerstone of preserving effective healthcare for future generations.

Creating a Healthier Planet for Tomorrow: In recognition of World Health Day, we speak to Dr. Maria Neira, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Health at the WHO, about this year's campaign 'Our Planet, Our Health' and how our personal health is linked to the health of our planet.

Call to action

We invite readers to engage with the stories of innovation and resilience that exemplify this year's theme, 'My Health, My Right,' and to join the conversation on advancing health for all.

As we look towards a future where health rights are universally upheld, let these narratives inspire action and commitment towards a healthier, more equitable world.

