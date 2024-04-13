Women predominantly treated for anxiety and depression at psychiatric outpatient clinics

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 13 2024São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)

More than 75% of the patients treated at the psychiatric outpatient clinic of Hospital de Base in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo state (Brazil), are women with a mean age of 45 and suffering from sadness, anxiety and irritability, according to a study reported in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. The findings, which are compatible with data in the Brazilian and global literature, draw attention to the importance of diagnosing and treating mental disorders, and can help formulate public policy for the healthcare sector.

"The reality observed in São José do Rio Preto is similar to the situation in psychiatric outpatient clinics belonging to the public health service on the regional and national levels," said Gerardo Maria de Araújo Filho, a professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences, Psychiatry and Medical Psychology at the São José do Rio Preto Medical School (FAMERP) and coordinator of the study, which was funded by FAPESP via two projects (20/09891-9 and 21/11939-2).

Mental disorders are lowering the quality of life and impairing work capacity with increasing frequency worldwide. They affect 20% of the adult population in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health; they are severe and persistent in 3% of cases, and due to alcohol and drug abuse in 6%. In addition, 12% require continuous or recurring care. Nevertheless, only 2.3% of the annual budget of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde, Brazil's national health service) is allocated to the treatment of mental illness.

Improving the identification of clinical and epidemiological characteristics is a key step to establish more efficient protocols, develop public policy, and promote improvements in services."

Gerardo Maria de Araújo Filho, Professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences, Psychiatry and Medical Psychology at the São José do Rio Preto Medical School (FAMERP)

The group of researchers led by Araújo analyzed electronic medical records for 8,384 clinical appointments that took place between March 2019 and March 2021 at the psychiatric outpatient clinic of São José do Rio Preto's Hospital de Base, which offers multidisciplinary treatment for psychiatric patients in the northwest of São Paulo state and serves as the public referral service for 2 million inhabitants of 102 municipalities in the region.

The analysis showed that the patients concerned were mostly female, averaging 45 years of age, and diagnosed with generalized anxiety. The most frequently recorded symptoms were sadness, anxiety and irritability. The most prescribed medications were selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of antidepressants, such as sertraline.

"We found most to be housewives suffering quite badly from depression and anxiety, and this once again raises the issue of women's cumulative roles and functions. It's also important to note that this is a high-risk group for mental disorders inasmuch as the victims of domestic violence are women more often than men," Araújo said.

"Another key point is that women more often seek medical and psychological care than men, who mostly hide any mental health problems they may have, not least via alcohol and drugs," said Cinara Cássia Brandão, a professor in the Department of Molecular Biology at FAMERP and a co-author of the article.

Related Stories

The analysis also showed a predominance of women (78.86%) with anxiety and depressive disorders in the generalized anxiety group. However, schizophrenia was frequent among the men (59%), as were delusional disorder (57.89%), alcohol abuse (70%), and illicit substance abuse (60%).

Mean disease and treatment duration were about 15 and 9 years respectively for men and women taken together. For women only, the means were 14 and 9 years, while for men they were 18 and 8 years.

The diagnosis with the longest mean duration of illness was bipolar affective disorder (hypomanic episode, a less severe form of mania characterized by elevated mood with enhanced sociability, initiative and energy), lasting about 29 years. Moderate depressive episodes were the shortest, lasting about 10 years.

With regard to prescribed drugs, the mean was four per patient at the last visit. The highest means were for patients with bipolar affective disorder, current manic episode with psychotic symptoms, and organic delusional disorder.

Protective network

According to the researchers, besides analyzing the profile of these patients to contribute to public policy and help establish more specific treatment protocols, the study also highlights the importance of public outpatient clinics that specialize in mental health.

"They provide the care needed by low-income patients, who wouldn't get it anywhere else. This type of service is extremely important as part of the national mental health policy," Araújo said.

"It's also necessary to provide follow-up support for mental health patients via a psychosocial care network with all relevant specialties. This network should be jointly operated by municipalities, states and the federal government."

Source:

São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)

Journal reference:

Camargos, G. S., et al. (2024). Clinical and epidemiological profile of patients with mental disorders in a specialized outpatient clinic and its role in the psychosocial care network. Frontiers in Psychiatry. doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1274192.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is psilocybin safe for treating depression and anxiety?
Understanding the mechanisms: How cognitive-behavioral therapy components impact mental health
Study aims to explore the underlying causes of excessive alcohol production in overweight people
Screening for alcohol use disorder gets a diagnostic accuracy check-up
UC San Diego researchers discover genetic connections to alcohol consumption
Heavy alcohol use linked to increased risk of Type 2 diabetes in middle-aged adults
Cannabis compound d-limonene reduces anxiety-inducing effects of THC
Feeling lonely? It may affect how your brain reacts to food, new research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study shows positive impact of medical marijuana laws on mental health