Study suggests a common brain network exists between heart rate deceleration and depression

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 26 2024Brigham and Women's Hospital

A new study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, suggests a common brain network exists between heart rate deceleration and depression. By evaluating data from 14 people with no depression symptoms, the team found stimulating some parts of the brain linked to depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), also affected heart rate, suggesting clinicians may be able to target those areas without the use of brain scans that aren't widely available. The findings were published in Nature Mental Health.

Our goal was to figure out how to harness TMS treatment more effectively, get the dosing right, by selectively slowing down heart rate and identifying the individual best spot to stimulate on the brain."

Shan Siddiqi, MD, senior author of the Brigham's Department of Psychiatry and the Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics

Siddiqi said the idea first developed during a conference in Croatia where researchers from the Netherlands were presenting heart-brain coupling data. "They showed that not only can TMS transiently lower the heart rate, but it matters where you stimulate," Siddiqi said, adding that most exciting part of the study for him is the potential to give the rest of the world easier access to this precision targeted treatment for depression. "We have so many things we can do with advanced technology available here in Boston to help people with their symptoms," he said. "But some of those things couldn't easily get to the rest of the world before."

Siddiqi collaborated with his colleagues in the Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics at the Brigham and lead author, Eva Dijkstra, MSc, to complete the study. Dijkstra is a PhD candidate and came to the Brigham from the Netherlands to combine their work on heart-brain coupling with the CBCT team's work on brain circuitry.

Researchers looked at functional MRI scans from 14 people and identified spots in their brains believed to be optimal targets for depression based on previous studies done on connectivity and depression. Each participant had 10 spots identified in their brains, both optimal ('connected areas') and non-optimal for depression treatment. Researchers then observed what happened to heart rate when they stimulated each spot.

"We wanted to see if there would be mostly heart-brain coupling in the connected areas," Dijkstra said. "For 12 out of 14 usable data sets, we found we would have a very high accuracy of defining an area that is connected by just measuring heart rate during brain stimulation."

Related Stories

Dijkstra said the finding could help in both individualizing TMS therapy for depression treatment, by choosing a personalized treatment spot on the brain, and making it more accessible because an MRI wouldn't need to be done beforehand. 

Siddiqi said the findings from this study could also be used to help develop treatments that may eventually be useful to cardiologists and emergency doctors in a clinical setting.

One limitation to the study is it was done on a small number of people, and researchers didn't stimulate all the possible spots in the brain.

The team's next goal will be to map out where in the brain to stimulate to make heart rate changes more consistent.

Dijkstra's team in the Netherlands is now working on a larger study of 150 people with depression disorders, many whose depression is treatment resistant. Data from that study will be analyzed later this year, potentially bringing the research closer to clinical translation.

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Dijkstra, E. S. A., et al. (2024). Probing prefrontal-sgACC connectivity using TMS-induced heart–brain coupling. Nature Mental Health. doi.org/10.1038/s44220-024-00248-8.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The relationship between calcium consumption at various times of the day and cardiovascular disease
DASH diet may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in breast cancer survivors
Immune dysfunction mechanism discovered in stroke and heart attack patients
Brain dynamics and BMI linked to dieting success, study finds
National study links air pollution to increased risk of heart attacks in Poland
Younger adults with atrial fibrillation face higher rates of heart failure and stroke
Rising trend in atrial fibrillation risk over 20 years heightens concern for related heart and stroke complications
New models improve heart disease risk prediction, especially for women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New tool hunts for Alzheimer's clues in gut microbiome