Study identifies a new biomarker for Alzheimer's disease in asymptomatic stages

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 15 2024Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)

A recent study led by the Molecular and Cellular Neurobiotechnology group at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and the University of Barcelona has identified a new biomarker for Alzheimer's disease in asymptomatic stages of the disease. The molecule is miR-519a-3p, a microRNA directly linked to the expression of the cellular prion protein (PrPC), which is deregulated in people suffering from some neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

The search for biomarkers that are stable and easily detectable in biofluids, such as microRNAs, offers hope for detecting Alzheimer's disease in its early, asymptomatic stages. Early detection could significantly improve the diagnosis and treatment of this disease, which affects more than 35 million people worldwide.

First link between miR-519a-3p and PrPC in Alzheimer's disease

The expression of some microRNAs is known to be deregulated in Alzheimer's patients. However, this is the first time that this microRNA has been specifically linked to the decrease in cellular prion protein production during disease progression.

Currently, tests to diagnose Alzheimer's disease are usually carried out after the onset of symptoms, when there is already underlying cognitive impairment. We believe that the detection of this microRNA may help to establish additional criteria for a more accurate diagnosis in the early stages of the disease."

José Antonio del Río, IBEC principal investigator, full professor at the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Neurosciences of the University of Barcelona (UB) and co-leader of the study

The study also comparatively analyses the presence of the biomarker in samples from other neurodegenerative diseases:

If our goal is to use miR-519a-3p as a biomarker to detect Alzheimer's dementia in hypothetically healthy people, it is essential to ensure that its levels are not altered in other neurodegenerative diseases. In our study, we compared the levels of this biomarker in samples from other tauopathies and Parkinson's disease, confirming that the changes in miR-519a-3p are specific to Alzheimer's disease," said IBEC senior researcher Rosalina Gavín, UB associate professor and co-leader of the study.

Related Stories

Dayaneth Jácome, a researcher in del Río's group and first author of the study, says that the team is making progress: The next step is to validate miR-519a-3p as a biomarker in blood samples from different cohorts of patients, in order to start using it in the clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in peripheral samples.

The researchers are members of the Center for Networked Biomedical Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases, CIBERNED.

MicroRNAs: gene silencers

The amount of cellular prion protein changes over the course of Alzheimer's disease, with higher levels in the early stages of the disease and lower levels as the disease progresses. Although the mechanism responsible for these changes is not known in detail, it has been observed that certain microRNAs bind to a specific region of the PRNP gene that controls PrPC expression, reducing it. For this reason, and based on comparisons of previous studies and computational analyses in various genomic databases, the researchers selected the microRNA miR-519a-3p for their study.

Source:

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)

Journal reference:

Jácome, D., et al. (2024). miR-519a-3p, found to regulate cellular prion protein during Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis, as a biomarker of asymptomatic stages. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta. Molecular Basis of Disease. doi.org/10.1016/j.bbadis.2024.167187.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

APOE4 gene linked to early onset Alzheimer's, target for therapeutic intervention
Study reveals breakthrough in non-invasive detection of endometrial cancer
No consistent pattern found in health responses to blueberry interventions, study shows
Emerging trends in wearable breath sensors aim at personalized healthcare solutions
Study reveals e-cigarette users with limited smoking history show similar DNA alterations as smokers
SCIEX’s Jose Castro-Perez Reveals How They're Setting New Standards in Mass Spectrometry
Towards better diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders: Skin biopsy for α-synuclein detection proves effective
The association between handgrip strength and functional outcomes in long COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research validates anti-inflammatory properties of wine using urinary tartaric acid as biomarker