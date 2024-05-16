Climate change may negatively affect the health of people with brain conditions

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 16 2024University College London

Climate change, and its effects on weather patterns and adverse weather events, is likely to negatively affect the health of people with brain conditions, argue a UCL-led team of researchers.

In a Personal View article, published in The Lancet Neurology, the team emphasizes the urgent need to understand the impact of climate change on people with neurological conditions – in order to preserve their health and prevent worsening inequalities.

Following a review of 332 papers published across the world between 1968 and 2023, the team, led by Professor Sanjay Sisodiya (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology), said they expect the scale of the potential effects of climate change on neurological diseases to be substantial.

They considered 19 different nervous system conditions, chosen on the basis of the Global Burden of Disease 2016 study, including stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's, meningitis, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

The team also analyzed the impact of climate change on several serious but common psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

Professor Sisodiya, who is also Director of Genomics at the Epilepsy Society and a founding member of Epilepsy Climate Change, said: "There is clear evidence for an impact of the climate on some brain conditions, especially stroke and infections of the nervous system.

"The climatic variation that was shown to have an effect on brain diseases included extremes of temperature (both low and high), and greater temperature variation throughout the course of day – especially when these measures were seasonally unusual.

"Nighttime temperatures may be particularly important, as higher temperatures through the night can disrupt sleep. Poor sleep is known to aggravate a number of brain conditions."

The researchers found that there was an increase in admissions, disability or mortality as a result of a stroke in higher ambient temperatures or heatwaves.

Meanwhile, the team state that people with dementia are susceptible to harm from extremes of temperature (e.g. heat-related illness or hypothermia) and weather events (e.g. flooding or wildfires), as cognitive impairment can limit their ability to adapt behaviour to environmental changes.

Related Stories

They write: "Reduced awareness of risk is combined with a diminished capacity to seek help or to mitigate potential harm, such as by drinking more in hot weather or by adjusting clothing.

"This susceptibility is compounded by frailty, multimorbidity, and psychotropic medications. Accordingly, greater temperature variation, hotter days, and heatwaves lead to increased dementia-associated hospital admissions and mortality."

In addition, incidence, hospital admissions, and mortality risk for many mental health disorders are associated with increased ambient temperature, daily fluctuations in temperature, or extreme hot and cold temperatures.

The researchers note that as adverse weather events increase in severity and global temperatures rise, populations are being exposed to worsening environmental factors that may not have been severe enough to affect brain conditions in some of the earlier studies they reviewed as part of the analysis.

As a result, they say it's important to ensure that research is up to date and considers not only the present state of climate change but also the future.

Professor Sisodiya said: "This work is taking place against a worrying worsening of climatic conditions and it will need to remain agile and dynamic if it is to generate information that is of use to both individuals and organisations.

"Moreover, there are few studies estimating health consequences on brain diseases under future climate scenarios, making forward planning challenging."

The whole concept of climate anxiety is an added, potentially weighty, influence: many brain conditions are associated with higher risk of psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, and such multimorbidities can further complicate impacts of climate change and the adaptations necessary to preserve health. But there are actions we can and should take now."

Professor Sanjay Sisodiya, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology

The new article is published ahead of The Hot Brain 2: climate change and brain health event, which is led by Professor Sisodiya and jointly organised by UCL and The Lancet Neurology.

The aims of the meeting are to raise awareness about the risks of climate change for the brain and neurological healthcare, to nurture global collaborative research, and to promote action against climate change and foster adaptation strategies.

The research was funded by the Epilepsy Society and the National Brain Appeal Innovation Fund.

Source:

University College London

Journal reference:

Sisodiya, S. M., et al. (2024) Climate change and disorders of the nervous system. The Lancet Neurology. doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(24)00087-5.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovative nanoparticle breaks blood-brain barrier to target breast cancer and brain metastases
Brain-computer interface translates ALS patient's brain activity into spoken words
COVID-19 survivors show lasting brain function alterations, fMRI study finds
Study uncovers sex differences in brain responses to low sexual desire
New insights into how exercise may help prevent or slow cognitive decline during aging
Sleep and anesthesia hinder brain toxin clearance, study reveals
Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory
Researchers create the largest 3D reconstruction of human brain fragment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Machine learning unveils hidden gender differences in brain structure