Sunshine and Steps for a Cause: Bedfont® Scientific’s Team Raise Vital Funds at Heart of Kent Hospice’s Bluebell Walk 2024.

On Sunday, 5th May 2024, Heart of Kent Hospice hosted its annual Bluebell Walk with joint headline sponsors Bedfont® Scientific Limited and NewMed Ltd.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

The Bluebell Walk, which followed a picturesque six-mile walk through the bluebells and woodland on the North Downs, was a massive success; with numbers yet to be confirmed, it is thought that over 1,000 people attended the event. The weather certainly added to the day’s atmosphere, with the sun certainly keeping spirits high. Joint headline sponsors Bedfont® and NewMed were there in force, taking part in the walk and raising further funds for the Hospice through a raffle, which was drawn at the end of the walk.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

David Dadswell, Corporate Partnership Manager from Heart of Kent Hospice, commented, “We were blessed with amazing weather on Sunday, May 5th for our annual Bluebell Walk and had an incredible turnout of participants who signed up on the day, to join the many hundreds who had already prebooked. It was an ideal chance to talk with so many walkers who had benefited from the Hospice’s support in previous years and to hear what a positive impact it made. As we finalise all the numbers, we are confident it was a great success, for fundraising vital funds and for raising awareness of the work we do. The event was made even more successful through the collaborative partnership and joint headline sponsorship of Bedfont® Scientific & NewMed Ltd.”

The Bedfont® team were selling raffle tickets, to raise further funds for Heart of Kent Hospice.

Jason Smith, Managing Director of Bedfont® Scientific Limited, took part in the walk and said “The success of this event is a testament to the spirit of our community and the hard work of everyone involved. I am incredibly proud of the Bedfont® team and grateful to Heart of Kent Hospice for organising such a remarkable event. We look forward to continuing our support and seeing what we can achieve together.”

The raffle, drawn at the end of the walk, proved to be popular. An amazing £234.10 was raised, with the full amount going to the Hospice to help continue the fantastic work they do. Many prizes were won, including the star prize, ‘Champagne Afternoon Tea at Chilston Park.’ Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who purchased raffle tickets.

Bedfont® are thrilled to be supporting Heart of Kent Hospice moving forward and have many more fundraising opportunities in the pipeline. To keep up to date or see how to get involved, make sure you follow us on social media.