Global study highlights major health risks: air pollution and high blood pressure top the list

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A recent study published in The Lancet estimates relative health risks, exposure levels, and burden of disease as part of the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021.

Study: Global burden and strength of evidence for 88 risk factors in 204 countries and 811 subnational locations, 1990–2021: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Image Credit: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com Study: Global burden and strength of evidence for 88 risk factors in 204 countries and 811 subnational locations, 1990–2021: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Image Credit: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

What is the GBD?

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic highlighted significant health disparities at the individual and geographic levels due to multiple risk factors and differences in healthcare systems worldwide.

Carefully conducted risk factor meta-analyses can inform public policies on emerging or persisting health challenges, as well as identify notable areas of public health progress. To produce data for these analyses, the GBD estimates relative health risk by exposure, exposure to risk factors, and attributable disease burden for multiple risk factors.

Several other research networks, such as the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC), have provided valuable population- and multi-country-level data on specific risk factors. However, only the GBD conducts systematic analyses of several risk factors in 204 countries and territories worldwide. For example, between 1990 and 2021, the GBD analyzed 88 risk factors in 204 countries and 811 subnational locations. 

About the study

The current study summarizes the methods adopted in GBD 2021. It presents estimates of risk factor exposures for 88 risk factors and their combinations and the relationships of these risk factors with health outcomes. Data were obtained from 54,561 distinct sources to produce epidemiological estimates, with estimates obtained for 631 risk-outcome pairs.

The risk-outcome association was data-driven, and estimates specific to sex, age, location, and year were calculated at the regional, national, and global levels. For a given risk factor, relative risks (RRs) of a specific outcome were estimated. 

Summary exposure values (SEVs) measured the risk-weighted exposure prevalence. Additionally, for each risk factor, theoretical minimum risk exposure levels (TMRELs) were used to calculate the population attributable fraction (PAF). The attributable burden of a risk factor was the product of the PAF and disease burden expressed in units of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

Study findings

Particulate matter air pollution was identified as the main contributor to the global disease burden in 2021, as it contributed 8% to the total DALY. The following key contributor was high systolic blood pressure (SBP), which accounted for 7.8% of total DALYs. Smoking, low birth weight, short gestation, and high fasting plasma glucose (FPG) contributed 5.7%, 5.6%, and 5.4% to total DALYs, respectively.

Related Stories

Unsafe water, low birth weight, short gestation, handwashing, and sanitation were leading risk factors for individuals between zero and four and those between five and 14. For older cohorts, high body-mass index (BMI), FPG, SBP, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were key risk factors. 

A notable shift in global health challenges was observed between 2000 and 2021. During this period, all-age DALYs declined, which could be attributed to a 20.7% reduction in behavioral risks and a 22% reduction in environmental and occupational risks. This was accompanied by an almost 50% increase in DALYs driven by high metabolic risks.

Global DALY rates, standardized by age, rose during this period, possibly due to high BMI and FPG at 15.7% and 7.9%, respectively. Comparatively, exposure to many other risk factors and risk-attributable burden declined, even for notable risks such as unsafe water and child growth failure. More specifically, age-standardized attributable DALYs declined by 66.3% for unsafe water and 71.5% for child growth failure.

Conclusions

The current study identified several risk factors for which sufficient actions have not been taken. Linking disease burden to risk factors is essential, as it can inform prioritization with limited resources.

A key limitation of the GBD 2021 was the omission of several potentially important risk factors. For example, the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was not formally integrated or quantified. 

Another notable limitation of the study was variable data quality and inconsistent availability. Data unavailability made it difficult to estimate RRs, given the prevalence of significant heterogeneities across a range of socioeconomic factors.

In the future, the GBD should expand the scope of risk factors, particularly for outcomes that significantly contribute to disease burden, such as mental health disorders and musculoskeletal disorders. Mental health disorders represent 5.4% of global DALYs; however, only 8% of mental disorders have been attributed to risk factors. Likewise, musculoskeletal disorders account for 5.6% of the global burden; however, in the current GBD, only 20.5% of this burden was linked to risk factors.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, May 21). Global study highlights major health risks: air pollution and high blood pressure top the list. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 22, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240521/Global-study-highlights-major-health-risks-air-pollution-and-high-blood-pressure-top-the-list.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Global study highlights major health risks: air pollution and high blood pressure top the list". News-Medical. 22 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240521/Global-study-highlights-major-health-risks-air-pollution-and-high-blood-pressure-top-the-list.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Global study highlights major health risks: air pollution and high blood pressure top the list". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240521/Global-study-highlights-major-health-risks-air-pollution-and-high-blood-pressure-top-the-list.aspx. (accessed May 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Global study highlights major health risks: air pollution and high blood pressure top the list. News-Medical, viewed 22 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240521/Global-study-highlights-major-health-risks-air-pollution-and-high-blood-pressure-top-the-list.aspx.

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 linked to rise in autoimmune lung disease, study finds
New partnership addresses key challenges for regulating digital mental health technologies
Can vitamin D3 supplementation reduce COVID-19 severity?
Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers
Paddling through mental health: Long-term benefits of SUP revealed in "Freedom on Water" study
Curcuminoid compounds show promise against COVID-19 in neuronal cells
Social media use linked to rising teen mental health issues, study reveals
Nursing homes wield pandemic immunity laws to duck wrongful death suits

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ketogenic diet boosts mental health: Study reveals reduced stress and improved mood