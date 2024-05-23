Insilico Medicine's leadership to address key challenges in AI drug discovery at BIO Convention

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 23 2024Insilico Medicine

Leadership from clinical stage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery company Insilico Medicine ("Insilico") will attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego June 3-6 and present on key issues facing AI drug discovery. Company leadership, including Chief Business Officer Michelle Chen, PhD; Keith Mikule, PhD, Vice President for Business Development; Jue Wang, PhD, Head of Business Development, APAC; and Jimmy Yen-Chu Lin, PhD, President of Insilico Medicine Taiwan, will be available to discuss Insilico's latest pipeline developments – which includes 30+ AI-designed small molecule inhibitors for cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, fibrosis and other diseases, with 7 in clinical stages, many of which are available for licensing. 

At the BIO Convention, Insilico can be found at Booth #5657 and will also have a presence at booths for Investissement Québec and Masdar City. The Company's global presence includes headquarters in Boston and Hong Kong, and research and development centers and labs in Montreal, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Abu Dhabi.

On Mon., June 3, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Insilico Vice President and Global Head of AI Platforms Petrina Kamya, PhD, will speak on the panel "The Use of AI in mRNA: The New Revolution?" discussing the development of new AI models as powerful technologies that enable therapeutic advances in fields such as infectious disease, oncology, and clinical trials. She'll be joined by Mathieu Blanchette, director of McGill University; Christian Barrow, executive director of J.P. Morgan; Andrew Giessel, PhD, executive director of Moderna; and Ashoka Madduri, PhD, head of scientific strategy and CI mRNA CoE at Sanofi. 

On Tues., June 4, 11am-12pm, Insilico founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, will speak on the panel "AI's Trial by Fire: Experimental Validation in Drug Discovery," discussing how AI is transforming drug discovery and how rigorous experimental validation is bridging the gap between AI's predictions and its real-world applications. Other panelists include Stacie Calad Thomson, PhD, Vice Chairperson, Alliance for AI in Healthcare; Martin Akerman, PhD, cofounder & CTO of Envisagenics; Michael BemBem, PhD, director of data science and external innovation at Johnson & Johnson; and Etai Jacob, PhD, senior director, head of data science & AI early oncology at AstraZeneca.

Related Stories

Insilico Medicine is a pioneer in using generative AI for drug discovery and development. The Company first described the concept of using generative AI for the design of novel molecules in a peer-reviewed journal in 2016. Then, Insilico developed and validated multiple approaches and features for its generative adversarial network (GAN)-based AI platform and integrated those algorithms into the commercially available Pharma.AI platform, which includes generative biology, chemistry, and medicine and has been used to produce a robust pipeline of promising therapeutic assets in multiple disease areas, including fibrosis, cancer, immunology and aging-related disease, a number of which have been licensed. Since 2021, Insilico has nominated 18 preclinical candidates in its comprehensive portfolio of over 30 assets and has advanced seven pipelines to the clinical stage. In March 2024, the Company published a paper in Nature Biotechnology that discloses the raw experimental data and the preclinical and clinical evaluation of its lead drug – a potentially first-in-class TNIK inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis discovered and designed using generative AI currently in Phase II trials with patients. 

Source:

Insilico Medicine

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI and predictive medicine: Recent advances
A gut bacteria could hold the key to universal blood, revolutionizing transfusion medicine
Deciphering the role of GPCRs in obesity pathology for drug development
Study highlights anti-inflammatory properties of herbal medicine, Erigeron breviscapus to treat osteoarthritis
Aspen Biosciences launches Pipeline, the program management software platform specifically for drug discovery. The groundbreaking ‘Pipeline’ Platform is now available for therapeutics development teams
Renaissance of "food as medicine" in modern clinical trials
Researchers discover a safer and more efficient technique for testing new drugs
AlphaFold2 can be an effective tool in structure-based drug discovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
ELRIG UK announces Profs Ijeoma Uchegbu and Marcus Schindler as keynote speakers at Drug Discovery 2024