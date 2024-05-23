Insilico Medicine's leadership to address key challenges in AI drug discovery at BIO Convention

Leadership from clinical stage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery company Insilico Medicine ("Insilico") will attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego June 3-6 and present on key issues facing AI drug discovery. Company leadership, including Chief Business Officer Michelle Chen, PhD; Keith Mikule, PhD, Vice President for Business Development; Jue Wang, PhD, Head of Business Development, APAC; and Jimmy Yen-Chu Lin, PhD, President of Insilico Medicine Taiwan, will be available to discuss Insilico's latest pipeline developments – which includes 30+ AI-designed small molecule inhibitors for cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, fibrosis and other diseases, with 7 in clinical stages, many of which are available for licensing.

At the BIO Convention, Insilico can be found at Booth #5657 and will also have a presence at booths for Investissement Québec and Masdar City. The Company's global presence includes headquarters in Boston and Hong Kong, and research and development centers and labs in Montreal, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Abu Dhabi.

On Mon., June 3, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Insilico Vice President and Global Head of AI Platforms Petrina Kamya, PhD, will speak on the panel "The Use of AI in mRNA: The New Revolution?" discussing the development of new AI models as powerful technologies that enable therapeutic advances in fields such as infectious disease, oncology, and clinical trials. She'll be joined by Mathieu Blanchette, director of McGill University; Christian Barrow, executive director of J.P. Morgan; Andrew Giessel, PhD, executive director of Moderna; and Ashoka Madduri, PhD, head of scientific strategy and CI mRNA CoE at Sanofi.

On Tues., June 4, 11am-12pm, Insilico founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, will speak on the panel "AI's Trial by Fire: Experimental Validation in Drug Discovery," discussing how AI is transforming drug discovery and how rigorous experimental validation is bridging the gap between AI's predictions and its real-world applications. Other panelists include Stacie Calad Thomson, PhD, Vice Chairperson, Alliance for AI in Healthcare; Martin Akerman, PhD, cofounder & CTO of Envisagenics; Michael BemBem, PhD, director of data science and external innovation at Johnson & Johnson; and Etai Jacob, PhD, senior director, head of data science & AI early oncology at AstraZeneca.

Insilico Medicine is a pioneer in using generative AI for drug discovery and development. The Company first described the concept of using generative AI for the design of novel molecules in a peer-reviewed journal in 2016. Then, Insilico developed and validated multiple approaches and features for its generative adversarial network (GAN)-based AI platform and integrated those algorithms into the commercially available Pharma.AI platform, which includes generative biology, chemistry, and medicine and has been used to produce a robust pipeline of promising therapeutic assets in multiple disease areas, including fibrosis, cancer, immunology and aging-related disease, a number of which have been licensed. Since 2021, Insilico has nominated 18 preclinical candidates in its comprehensive portfolio of over 30 assets and has advanced seven pipelines to the clinical stage. In March 2024, the Company published a paper in Nature Biotechnology that discloses the raw experimental data and the preclinical and clinical evaluation of its lead drug – a potentially first-in-class TNIK inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis discovered and designed using generative AI currently in Phase II trials with patients.