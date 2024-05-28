Innovative sweat monitoring device enables non-invasive health monitoring

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 28 2024National Research Council of Science & Technology

Sweat contains biomarkers that can monitor various health conditions, from diabetes to genetic disorders. Sweat sampling, unlike blood collection, is preferred by users due to its painless nature. However, to obtain sufficient nutrients or hormones from sweat for testing, intense physical activity was previously required to induce sweat. This method posed challenges for individuals with limited mobility.

Dr. Kim Joohee from the Bionics Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, Director Oh Sangrok) and Professor John A. Rogers from Northwestern University jointly announced the development of a convenient sweat monitoring device that does not require physical activity but delivers drug stimulation through the skin. Unlike previous methods that induced sweat through exercise, this device delivers drugs that stimulate sweat glands through the skin.

The research team developed a flexible device capable of delivering drugs to sweat glands by applying a current to a hydrogel containing drugs. This device, which is small and soft, can be easily attached to the skin. Sweat induced by the drug is collected in microfluidic channels within the device and analyzed for biomarkers using biosensors. This enables the analysis of biomarkers in sweat, reducing the need for cumbersome hospital visits for testing and lowering the risk of biomarker contamination during testing, thereby increasing accuracy.

The device developed by the research team was attached to infants with cystic fibrosis, and the chloride concentration, a biomarker in sweat, was confirmed. The results were consistent with those obtained from traditional analysis methods using sweat collected in hospitals, with an accuracy of over 98%. Additionally, the stability of the device on the skin was ensured by confirming skin temperature and pH values. Since cystic fibrosis mainly manifests during infancy, continuous monitoring of disease progression and physical condition is necessary. With this device, monitoring can be easily done at home, reducing the psychological and physical stress on pediatric patients and their caregivers.

This newly developed device contributes to the expansion of non-invasive disease monitoring technology based on sweat in healthy adults as well. Furthermore, the technology of delivering drugs through the skin can be utilized not only to induce sweat but also to increase the delivery rate of drugs in localized areas such as skin conditions or wounds, thereby accelerating recovery.

Through two years of collaborative research with Northwestern University, we have not only addressed the limitations of existing methods for inducing sweat but also achieved success in clinical research, bringing us one step closer to commercialization."

Dr. Kim Joohee, Bionics Research Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology

Related Stories

Professor John A. Rogers added, "We plan to conduct large-scale clinical studies and commercialization, including adults, in the future."

This research was conducted through KIST's major projects and the Outstanding Young Researcher Program (RS-2023-00211342) supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Lee Jong-ho). The research findings were recently published online in the latest issue of the international journal "Biosensors & Bioelectronics" (IF 12.6).

Source:

National Research Council of Science & Technology

Journal reference:

Kim, J., et al. (2024). A skin-interfaced, miniaturized platform for triggered induction, capture and colorimetric multicomponent analysis of microliter volumes of sweat. Biosensors and Bioelectronics. doi.org/10.1016/j.bios.2024.116166.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic link identified between inflammatory bowel disease and Parkinson's disease
Proteins in the blood could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed
Unraveling the genetic connection between IBD and Parkinson's disease
Personalized vitamin D guidelines based on latitude and skin type could tackle deficiencies
Researchers discover advances in predicting kidney failure in type 1 diabetes patients
Study finds microplastics in blood clots, linking them to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes
Microplastics found in human blood: potential cardiovascular threat
UCLA research connects genetic risk and brain changes in autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Landmark study sheds new light on the heterogeneity of type 2 diabetes