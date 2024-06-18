Report reveals rising rates of fatal opioid overdoses in Ontario shelters

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Institute for Clinical Evaluative SciencesJun 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network (ODPRN) at St. Michael's Hospital and Public Health Ontario analyzed health data from the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and ICES, and found that there were 210 accidental opioid-related toxicity deaths within shelters between January 2018 to May 2022, with the number of deaths more than tripling during the study period (48 before the pandemic versus 162 during the pandemic). 

Statistics Canada data shows that the annual number of emergency beds in Ontario grew by only 15% (6,764 to 7,767) between 2018 and 2022. 

People who use Ontario's shelter system are not only facing housing instability, but also have complex healthcare needs and unique barriers to accessing treatment and harm reduction programs. This report underscores the disproportionate impact of the opioid crisis on this population." 

Bisola Hamzat, lead author, epidemiologist with the ODPRN

Trends in shelters differed from rest of Ontario 

When exploring the circumstances surrounding the overdose and death, the data showed that someone was present and able to intervene for only 1 in 10 opioid-related toxicity deaths within shelters, which is lower than in Ontario overall (approximately 1 in 4). However, naloxone was administered most of the time when someone could intervene within shelters. 

In the week before death, nearly half of people who died within a shelter had contact with the healthcare system, and in the five years prior to death, almost 80% had a hospital visit related for a mental health diagnosis, which is much higher than 56% of people in Ontario overall. 

Several factors remained consistent with the rest of Ontario, including the rise of multiple substances contributing to death (such as benzodiazepines and stimulants), a greater tendency toward smoking and inhalation of drugs, and fentanyl from the unregulated drug supply being the most common driver of deaths. 

Related Stories

In a secondary analysis of hotels and motels, the researchers found that opioid-related overdose deaths followed similar patterns to those in shelters but began to decline toward the end of the study period in 2022. The researchers say that the rise in deaths was likely influenced by the rapid expansion of temporary hotel-based shelters early in the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Urgent need for improved response to crisis 

"Our report highlights the need for improved and expanded harm reduction approaches, overdose response, as well as staff training and supports within shelters," says co-lead author Tara Gomes, a scientist at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital and ICES, and a principal investigator of the ODPRN. 

"Additionally, improved connection to community-based healthcare, treatment programs, and mental health supports are needed for people experiencing homelessness and housing instability, in combination with efforts to address upstream factors such as more accessible housing, income and employment supports, and community-based social supports across the province." 

"The report highlights what we have witnessed the last few years in Timmins. It demonstrates the need for comprehensive support across the spectrum of care for unhoused community members, and of the importance of shelter design and management to ensure services are accessible and safe for people who use drugs. An increase in deaths in the Timmins shelter system over the past two years serves as a stark reminder of this importance," says Jason Sereda, President, Board of Directors: DIY Community Health Timmins. 

The report, "Opioid-related toxicity deaths within Ontario shelters: circumstances of death and prior medication & healthcare use" was published on the ODPRN website. 

Source:

Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The unregulated sale of Amanita muscaria mushrooms needs a public health response
Substituting registered nurses with lower-wage staff in hospital care linked to poor outcomes
Research reveals light's impact on metabolism beyond circadian rhythms
Novel small molecule oral antiviral could be a game-changer in the fight against future pandemics
Climate change policies neglect children's mental health and specific needs, study reveals
End of pandemic internet subsidies threatens a health care lifeline for rural America
How a low-nicotine cigarette policy could improve public health
At-home antibody tests could drive higher COVID-19 booster rates, new research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bird flu tests are hard to get. So how will we know when to sound the pandemic alarm?