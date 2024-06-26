DuPont to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a leading medical device contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development and manufacture of medical components and devices. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

"Our healthcare strategy is focused on offering a comprehensive suite of solutions for customers in high-growth therapeutic areas," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial (E&I). "Donatelle Plastics Incorporated will be the second acquisition, following Spectrum last year, that will deepen our expertise in the medical device market segments and enhance our position as a partner of choice for our customers.”

DuPont’s healthcare exposure within the Industrial Solutions line of business of the E&I segment includes Spectrum, a leader in medical device components, and Liveo™, a leader in silicone solutions for healthcare applications. The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics Incorporated will bring complementary advanced technologies and capabilities including medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building. Donatelle Plastics Incorporated has a strong financial growth profile aligned to attractive therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, Donatelle Plastics Incorporated has a workforce of more than 400 employees and operates a facility strategically located in a medical technologies hub near leading original equipment manufacturers. Donatelle Plastics Incorporated has established decades-long relationships by providing best-in-class customer service, top-notch quality and injection molding expertise. They are recognized for innovation in medical device and component manufacturing, particularly in complex applications where quality, reliability and technical expertise is required for critical end-use applications.

“We’re excited for this next chapter in Donatelle’s journey and for our team of highly talented and skilled employees to join DuPont,” said Treasa Springett, President of Donatelle Plastics Incorporated. “As a part of a broader healthcare offering, we will have even greater impact on patient outcomes by enabling the innovation and development of next generation devices for patients worldwide.”