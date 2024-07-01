Researchers identify key osteoporosis-related gene and develop new mouse model of the disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka UniversityJul 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Osteoporosis-;weakening of the bones with age-;affects millions worldwide, and this figure is increasing annually as the global population ages. It is associated with the aging, or 'senescence', of bone cells, but the underlying cell types and mechanisms were unclear. Now, however, a research team from Osaka University has identified a key osteoporosis-related gene, Men1, and developed a new animal model of this disease.

Bones contain cells called osteoblasts and osteoclasts. Osteoclasts break down old bone tissue in a process called 'resorption', allowing it to be replaced with new healthy bone made by osteoblasts. Osteoporosis can result when the breakdown of the old bone occurs at a rate faster than formation of the new bone. Cellular senescence of osteoblasts, reducing their efficiency, might be a reason underlying this imbalance.

A gene called Men1 is linked to a genetic condition known as MEN1, causing benign tumors and associated with both cellular senescence and the development of osteoporosis early in life. The team investigated the role of Men1 in age-related osteoporosis and found that elderly mice showed both reduced levels of Men1 and increased activity of senescence-related genes in osteoblasts.

They then generated a mouse model where Men1 could be inactivated specifically in osteoblasts. The bones of these mice resembled the fragile bones seen in elderly humans. "The osteoblasts showed reduced bone formation activity, and accelerated cellular senescence through a pathway called mTORC1," explains lead author Yuichiro Ukon, "while the numbers of osteoclasts were increased, increasing bone resorption." Inactivation of Men1 thus upset the balance between bone breakdown and formation, leading to the development of osteoporosis.

This new mouse model is particularly important because most studies of osteoporosis use elderly mice to mimic the human symptoms. However, natural aging involves multiple factors that influence the onset of osteoporosis, including reduced activity with increasing age and menopause-related hormonal changes.

This model is the first time that the cellular senescence underlying osteoporosis has been modeled without the confounding factors present in elderly mice and is therefore a key step forward in our understanding of the biological mechanisms behind this disease."

Takashi Kaito, corresponding author 

Related Stories

The team also showed that the use of a drug called metformin, known to suppress the mTORC1 cellular senescence pathway, was able to suppress this senescence in osteoblast cells in vitro, and to partially restore the bone structure in Men1-deficient mice, indicating the potential effectiveness of osteoporosis treatments targeting cellular senescence.

This study is therefore highly significant in advancing our understanding of osteoporosis and potential treatments, as well as identifying biomarkers of the disease for evaluating the efficiency of prospective therapies. The mice developed here also provide a novel model of osteoporosis, which is key for ongoing research. Because cellular senescence has been linked to other age-related diseases and cancers, this work may provide insights into many other diseases.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Ukon, Y., et al. (2024). Cellular senescence by loss of Men1 in osteoblasts is critical for age‐related osteoporosis. Aging Cell. doi.org/10.1111/acel.14254.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Osteoporosis model rats show improved healing with FGF-2 treatment
Targeting Ctdnep1: A potential therapeutic approach to combat bone loss
Deep learning for early osteoporosis risk prediction
Prunes may protect bone structure and strength in postmenopausal women, study reveals
New research investigates whether adequate sleep can help prevent osteoporosis
Nature and exercise: A combined approach to improving health outcomes
Gprc5a identified as potential drug target for treating osteoporosis
Novel method creates antibody-peptide inhibitor conjugates with enhanced therapeutic efficacy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Women more likely to experience first fragility hip fracture in their 60s