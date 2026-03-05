Copper metabolism identified as a new therapeutic target for inflammatory osteolysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sichuan UniversityMar 5 2026

Inflammatory osteolysis is a condition involving progressive bone tissue destruction and is observed in many well-known skeletal disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and chronic apical periodontitis. This condition is driven by immune hyperactivation, sustained immune responses, and increased numbers of bone-degrading osteoclast cells, which together cause inflammation and weakening of affected bone tissue.

Copper is a vital element for the deposition of collagen in bone tissue, and hence bones contain significant traces of copper. However, excessive cellular copper disrupts glucose and glycogen metabolism pathways and triggers cuproptosis, a form of programmed cell death. Recent studies have found that copper metabolism is altered in the bones of people with arthritis and osteoporosis, suggesting that dysregulated copper levels may contribute to these conditions through cuproptosis.

Could cuproptosis impact bone metabolism and contribute to inflammatory osteolysis? A team of researchers from Wuhan University, led by Professor Lu Zhang, investigated this question by examining signs of cuproptosis and altered glycogen metabolism in bone tissue affected by chronic apical periodontitis in both mice and humans. Their findings were made available online on February 3, 2026, in Volume 18 of the International Journal of Oral Science.

"Emerging studies revealed that glycogen metabolism modulates immune cell functionality, signaling through metabolic intermediates, and energy homeostasis," said Prof. Zhang, adding, "However, the precise mechanisms by which glycogen metabolism regulates cuproptosis progression remain to be elucidated."

The team found that cuproptosis was involved in the bone weakening seen in chronic apical periodontitis. Higher amounts of cuproptosis-associated metabolites correlated with greater weakening of jaw bones. More importantly, copper was directly involved in the suppression of Glycogen Synthase 1 (GYS1), an enzyme crucial for converting glucose to glycogen. Copper could bind to histone proteins in chromosomes and silence GYS1 right at the source. When copper overload occurred, cells broke down glycogen into glucose, which they then used for greater energy production. Glucose is also diverted away from the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), which produces reducing agents that mitigate oxidative stress in cells.

As a result of these changes, disrupting glycogen synthesis increased oxidative damage within cells, ultimately causing cell death. However, suppressing GYS1 had an interesting effect on macrophages - they transformed into osteoclasts and degraded bone tissue. This transformation occurred both under conditions of copper overload and when GYS1 inhibitors were added to bone tissue. In fact, when copper overload was combined with GYS1 inhibitors, cells experienced significantly greater oxidative damage, and more macrophages transformed into osteoclasts.

Conversely, the cuproptosis inhibitor tetrathiomolybdate (TTM) restored GYS1 activity and glycogen synthesis, ultimately reducing bone degradation even when copper levels were elevated. "Collectively, these findings suggest that both copper and GYS1 may regulate inflammatory pathways," said Prof. Zhang.

These findings highlight copper metabolism as a potential new therapeutic target for inflammatory osteolysis. Inhibition of cuproptosis, restoration of glycogen synthesis and PPP, and disruption of copper-histone interactions represent promising avenues for new therapies against inflammatory bone diseases. Importantly, such copper-targeted approaches could offer safer, long-term relief without the side effects associated with current anti-inflammatory treatments that suppress immune system activity.

"Elucidating the mechanism of action of cuproptosis inhibitors in inflammatory bone diseases and developing therapeutics targeting copper and cuproptosis could provide new directions and strategies for treating inflammatory bone diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and apical periodontitis," says Prof. Zhang in conclusion. 

Source:

Sichuan University

Journal reference:

Zhou, L., et al. (2026). Cuproptosis promotes inflammatory osteolysis via GYS1-mediated glycogen metabolism. International Journal of Oral Science. DOI: 10.1038/s41368-025-00408-1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41368-025-00408-1

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough laser technology enables deeper, more efficient bone surgery
Post-exercise milk helps protect bone density in adults over 60
Periodontal bacteria trigger bone density reduction via the gut
3D-printed scaffolds use shape memory to heal infected bone defects
Genetic study links vitamin B1 metabolism to gut motility and IBS risk
Study reveals how two key proteins contribute to abnormal bone growth after injury
AI model forecasts bone removal in cochlear implant surgery
Skin-delivered estrogen improves bone health in amenorrhoa

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New mouse model uncovers achondroplasia's cellular growth plate dysregulation