Innovative home-based transcranial electrical stimulation training for older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging ResearchJul 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Traveling to and from a clinic or a laboratory for treatment can be difficult and expensive for older Americans. To address this, scientists developed and tested a new training and supervision program for older adults so they can receive Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (tES), a promising intervention for various clinical conditions, in their homes.

Published in Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface, this groundbreaking training and supervision program was designed to introduce and teach caregivers, family members, and patients how to administer home-based transcranial electrical stimulation (HB-tES), equipping them with the skills necessary to do so safely and effectively. The program's feasibility and effectiveness are backed by data from its implementation in over 350 sessions across two pilot clinical trials specifically targeting older adults.

The study, "An educational program for remote training and supervision of home-based transcranial electrical stimulation: feasibility and preliminary effectiveness," assesses the feasibility and educational effectiveness of the program, aligned with International Federation of Clinical Neurophysiology guidelines, through sessions led by trained lay older adults. The researchers used insights from numerous clinical studies involving tES interventions to develop both the general framework of the HB-tES training and monitoring program and the specific content of the instructional resources.

The training and supervision program discussed in the study provides a comprehensive curriculum with instructional materials, a set of remote hands-on practices, a standardized framework for ongoing remote supervision and monitoring, and on-demand assistance.

The study found that all participants successfully completed the training. Participants reported high satisfaction levels with the program and confidence in their ability to administer HB-tES. Technical assistance from teaching staff was rarely needed across over 350 sessions, with an impressive adherence rate exceeding 98% and no adverse events.

The findings indicate that the HB-tES training program is both effective and well-received by participants. 

The HB-tES approach ensures that everyone can access tES, regardless of ability to travel, immunocompromised status, or risk of falling. Our remote program was developed to offer equal tES treatment opportunities to all. Also, including a broader and more diverse group of people in studies strengthens the robustness and generalizability of our findings, enabling us to gather stronger evidence on tES effectiveness across various health conditions. The design of our program allows for easy adaptation to various HB-tES research applications and devices, and is accessible online, making it a versatile tool for the scientific community. By promoting uniformity in study methods, the adoption of this program is poised to significantly advance the field of tES research."

Dr. Davide Balos Cappon, MS, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, neuropsychologist at the Deanna and Sidney Wolk Center for Memory Health, and assistant scientist at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife

Related Stories

"We hope that the remote nature of this training program will facilitate increased accessibility to HB-tES clinical trials among underrepresented racial and ethnic populations across diverse demographics and locations. This program is designed for easy adaptation to different HB-tES research applications and devices. The adoption of this program is expected to facilitate uniformity of study methods in future HB-tES studies and thereby accelerate the pace of tES intervention discovery," Dr. Cappon added.

The remote training program will boost HB-tES research accessibility, enabling diverse demographics and locations to adopt standardized methods and speeding up tES intervention discoveries.

Davide Cappon was partially supported by the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (30772) and an NIH grant (R01 AG076708).

Source:

Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research

Journal reference:

Cappon, D., et al. (2024). An Educational Program for Remote Training and Supervision of Home-Based Transcranial Electrical Stimulation: Feasibility and Preliminary Effectiveness. Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface. doi.org/10.1016/j.neurom.2023.04.477.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk
What happens to narcissism as we age? Research shows declining trends
SH2B1 gene defends against obesity via the paraventricular hypothalamus
Study reveals how inflammation weakens muscles during illness
New brain targets for GLP1-based obesity drugs may reduce weight without nausea
Novel Co-STAR cells show promise in targeting and eradicating cancer
Novel molecule could inform new therapies for stroke-related brain injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map molecules within human brain for first time