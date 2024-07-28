Ventilation must go beyond open windows to prevent airborne diseases, experts urge

In a recent review article published in the journal Science, researchers discussed the critical role of ventilation in preventing the airborne transmission of pathogens, particularly severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

They concluded that proper ventilation is essential for reducing infection risk and improving indoor air quality, highlighting the need for better preparedness and public health guidelines in future pandemics.

Review: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic for ventilation and indoor air quality. Image Credit: ToeFoTo / ShutterstockReview: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic for ventilation and indoor air quality. Image Credit: ToeFoTo / Shutterstock

Need for an interdisciplinary approach

Experts have long known that airborne transmission can be a major pathway through which respiratory infections spread. Filtration, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and ventilation can remove airborne pathogens.

Despite this established knowledge, many health authorities focused on surface cleaning instead of ventilation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multidisciplinary collaboration in public health can ensure effective and comprehensive responses to airborne diseases.

Open windows are not enough

Around mid-2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) and some public health authorities recognized the ability of  SARS-CoV-2 to spread through the air and suggested opening windows for better ventilation.

However, this simple solution is ineffective for many modern buildings that rely on inadequate mechanical ventilation. Additionally, opening windows presents practical issues, such as temperature control, noise, and safety concerns.

A combination of natural and mechanical ventilation and air purification technologies, such as filters and UV disinfection, is necessary to ensure good air quality and reduce infection risk, especially in public and residential buildings.

Building with ventilation in mind

Buildings are constructed for various purposes, but proper ventilation, crucial for health, is often overlooked. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the dangers of inadequate ventilation.

Related Stories

Despite past research showing that poor ventilation can cause health problems, improvements have been minimal. The pandemic has emphasized the need for better building design, making good air quality as essential as clean water and food. This requires regular checks and better design considerations for ventilation systems across building types.

Ventilating older structures

Ideally, a building's ventilation system should ensure good indoor air quality and reduce the risk of airborne infections. However, many buildings, especially older ones, lack adequate ventilation and are difficult to upgrade.

Alternative "equivalent ventilation" methods, such as air filtration and germicidal UV (GUV) radiation, can be used. These methods help remove or deactivate pollutants and pathogens. They are not a complete substitute for proper ventilation but can still significantly improve air quality in existing buildings.

Risk assessment methods

During the pandemic, many risk assessment tools for ventilation were developed, but they were often too complex to use in real-time. For example, the Wells-Riley equation, used to estimate infection risk based on ventilation rates, requires specific data on infected individuals and their activities, which is hard to obtain.

While these tools can help estimate infection risk, they are not practical for real-time ventilation control in newer buildings, which also aim to balance energy use, air quality, and cost. Emerging technologies like smart sensors and digital twins, which create virtual models of buildings using real-time data, are being explored to improve ventilation management.

Monitoring ventilation levels

In buildings with mechanical ventilation, airflow can be directed automatically or by inhabitants. There is no precise control over ventilation rates in buildings with natural ventilation.

Ensuring sufficient ventilation is crucial to reduce pollutants and pathogens. Monitoring indoor carbon dioxide (CO2) levels can indicate ventilation quality, as high CO2 suggests inadequate ventilation.

During the pandemic, monitoring CO2 became more common, leading to regulatory measures like Belgium's mandate for CO2 monitoring in public spaces. However, using CO2 as a ventilation proxy has limitations, as it does not account for all factors influencing air quality and infection risk.

Considerations for public buildings

For public buildings, unlike the stringent regulations for food and water quality, few regulations ensure good indoor air quality, even though people spend most of their time indoors.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of monitoring air quality, with many individuals using CO2 monitors to check ventilation. However, this approach is insufficient for public spaces.

Regulations and standards are necessary to ensure adequate air quality, including real-time monitoring of pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5), CO2, and carbon monoxide. While ventilation is a key factor, it should be part of a broader strategy considering indoor and outdoor air pollution.

Some countries have started to consider such regulations for public buildings, but implementation varies and is often hindered by political challenges.

Conclusions

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed serious issues with indoor air quality management, particularly in places like elder care facilities and schools. Ignoring expert advice on ventilation standards was a major mistake.

The pandemic showed the need for better links between science and policy and improved communication about ventilation measures. Enhancing ventilation systems to prepare for future outbreaks is crucial to protecting health and well-being.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, July 28). Ventilation must go beyond open windows to prevent airborne diseases, experts urge. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 29, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240728/Ventilation-must-go-beyond-open-windows-to-prevent-airborne-diseases-experts-urge.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Ventilation must go beyond open windows to prevent airborne diseases, experts urge". News-Medical. 29 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240728/Ventilation-must-go-beyond-open-windows-to-prevent-airborne-diseases-experts-urge.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Ventilation must go beyond open windows to prevent airborne diseases, experts urge". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240728/Ventilation-must-go-beyond-open-windows-to-prevent-airborne-diseases-experts-urge.aspx. (accessed July 29, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Ventilation must go beyond open windows to prevent airborne diseases, experts urge. News-Medical, viewed 29 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240728/Ventilation-must-go-beyond-open-windows-to-prevent-airborne-diseases-experts-urge.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How Aloe vera's medicinal properties make it essential in medicine, cosmetics, and food products
COVID pandemic boosted food diversity and diet quality in U.S. households, study finds
COVID-19's impact on maternal mortality demands rethink of public health strategies
Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities
The unregulated sale of Amanita muscaria mushrooms needs a public health response
Inulin gel-based oral immunotherapy is effective in suppressing food allergy responses and anaphylactic shock
COVID-19 and metallic taste: Study connects immunoglobulin levels to sensory impairment
Understanding the new coronavirus mutant strain KP.3.1.1

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
COVID pandemic accelerated brain aging, especially in males and deprived groups