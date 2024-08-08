New technique reveals abnormalities in motor neurone disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BirminghamAug 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Pathological abnormalities associated with motor neurone disease have been identified using a new technique developed at the University of Birmingham. 

The method will help scientists better understand the changes in the brain that lead to motor neurone disease (MND) and could eventually yield insights that will help with the development of new treatments. The abnormalities were identified in a collaboration between the University of Birmingham and the University of Sheffield and published today [8 Aug] in Nature Communications

Motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, is a muscle wasting condition caused by messages from the brain's motor neurones not reaching the muscles, causing them to weaken. Around 5,000 people in the UK have the disease at any one time and currently there is no cure. 

At the University of Birmingham researchers have developed a technique that enables them to examine specific proteins in their native state, directly from brain and spinal cord tissue samples. Called native ambient mass spectrometry (NAMS), the tool enables the structure of proteins to be studied in relation to their location within the tissue in greater detail than ever before. 

Working with colleagues at the University of Sheffield, they were able to identify a metal deficiency in a specific protein, known as SOD1, and show that it accumulates in specific regions of the brain and spinal cord in mice with MND. 

SOD1 has been implicated in motor neurone disease previously but this is the first time that detailed molecular imaging has been able to show how versions of the protein with missing metal ions accumulate in the affected mice. 

Lead researcher Helen Cooper, in Birmingham's School of Biosciences, said: "This approach is the first to show that this form of SOD1 correlates with the pathology of motor neurone disease. It's a very early step towards finding treatments for MND and is also an exciting new route for understanding the molecular basis of other diseases in unprecedented detail." 

We were very excited to apply this fantastic methodology which Helen's team have developed to gain new insights into the biology of MND and we look forward to using the technology further to explore why motor neurons die and find new interventions for those affected by MND." 

Richard Mead from the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience

The next steps for the researchers will be to test to see if the same imbalances are present in human tissue samples, and to try to treat the imbalance in the mice using available drug compounds. 

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Hale, O. J., et al. (2024). Mass spectrometry imaging of SOD1 protein-metal complexes in SOD1G93A transgenic mice implicates demetalation with pathology. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-50514-7.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New target identified for melanoma resistant to current therapies
METRNL protein identified as key player in cancer progression
Tiny titin mutation linked to developmental heart defects and adult atrial fibrillation
Scientists capture NMDAR protein's 'twist' motion, key to brain signaling
Blocking IL-11 protein extends lifespan and health in mice by 25%, study shows
Blood test may aid early detection of Parkinson's and guide treatment strategies
Study reveals IL-22BP protein's role in gut health and infection resistance
ACE technology enhances single-cell protein detection with advanced signal amplification

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New insights into p16 protein could lead to advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment